CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

UltFone Software Announces its Biggest Black Friday Deals

By UltFone
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UltFone – an emerging software brand – has announced a magnanimous sale on its...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

iPad mini 2021 just got its first ever price cut in Amazon's early Black Friday deals

The iPad mini 2021 is one of the best tablets of the year, and we've just seen it get its first discount in the UK as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. This isn't the most significant discount at £20 off, but it's arguably one of the best Black Friday iPad deals we've seen so far. It's still early days, but if you're after the smaller iPad we don't expect to see the price drop much lower than this.
TECHNOLOGY
MusicRadar.com

Waves drops its first batch of early Black Friday deals on 32 killer plugins

Waves has been teasing us with mega software offers for the last month or so, but that has just been the amuse-bouche to the feast that’s to come throughout November. As we close in on the official Black Friday plugin deals landing on 26 November, Waves is going to be dropping weekly early Black Friday deals, with week 1 having just kicked off.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

BJ's unveils its early Black Friday 2021 deals

Next up with the announcement of its Black Friday plans is BJ's Wholesale Club, an East Coast chain of warehouse locations (along with its online store) that will start its Black Friday today, though not as early as some other retailers that have already begun launching their deals. BJ's says its early Black Friday sales will be followed with more sales starting on November 16, and finishing up with discounts available between November 25 and 29. Among the myriad items BJs is discounting are a number of PCs, with several of the best laptop, desktop and tablet deals detailed below.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Florida Times-Union

Walmart just kicked off its Black Friday 2021 deals—here are the best things to shop

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals are officially live. During the Walmart Deals for Days event, you can save big on TVs, laptops, kitchen goods, toys and more from companies like Apple, LG, Keurig, Samsung, and more.
SHOPPING
cyclingweekly.com

Jenson USA launches its Black Friday deals with great Castelli clothing offers

The very first Black Friday cycling deals usually arrive at the dawn of November, and 2021 is no exception. Jenson USA kicked off its Black Friday offers this week. There are tons of incredible offers - with savings of up to 75%. However, with fall well underway and winter approaching, we were particularly drawn to the Jenson USA Castelli deals.
APPAREL
ZDNet

Best HP Black Friday 2021 deals on its laptops, desktops

We've covered enough Black Friday shopping seasons to know to always check retailers' sites to see just how much of a discount you're supposedly getting from the current pricing. The results can be revealing. Case in point is HP's just-released Black Friday ad, which promises deals beginning on November 18. But a quick gander at HP.com shows you that the prices listed in the ad for later in the month are sometimes the same as the ones online as of this writing -- and in some cases even higher. While that begs the question of why the company is hyping Black Friday deals when some are already available at the beginning of November, it also means you can jump on the price cuts right now rather than waiting three more weeks. Prices, of course, are subject to change at any time, but as of now, these are our favorite deals mostly available both during HP's Black Friday event period and at its online store currently.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

Waves’ Platinum bundle drops to its lowest price ever in this Black Friday-smashing deal

If you’ve been keeping an eye on this year’s early-Black Friday plugin deals you’ll know there are plenty of tasty music software offers to pick up already. Waves is leading the pack at the moment with its weekly early-bird deals in the lead up to Black Friday itself, but they may have just trumped themselves by dropping the mega Waves Platinum bundle to just $99.99 for 48 hours - that’s the lowest price ever.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Black Friday Deals#Black Friday Sale
CNET

Black Friday 2021 ad scans: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's and more reveal their biggest deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday isn't just one day -- it's a week, a month, a season. And the big event is already upon us, with retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and others outlining their full plans and specific deals for Black Friday week. That includes big price cuts on favorites like Apple devices, Sony and Bose headphones, and even online availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Thanks to retailers "leaking" their slate of price cuts via newspaper circulars, available online days before, we now know hard dates: Target's deals will start Nov. 21 and Walmart's will start Nov. 22.
SHOPPING
PennLive.com

Kohl’s launched its Black Friday preview sale today with deals on KitchenAid, Ninja Foodi, more

Kohl’s today launched its first Black Friday ad and preview sale. “We know our customers’ shopping habits have changed - from wanting to get a jump start on their holiday shopping, to taking advantage of the many convenient omnichannel shopping solutions now available - Kohl’s is ready to meet the needs of our millions of customers no matter how they choose to shop with us this holiday season,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer.
SHOPPING
Huron Daily Tribune

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Eurogamer.net

Best Black Friday broadband deals

This year, all of the UK's major broadband providers are running some kind of Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale, with brands such as BT, TalkTalk and Virgin Media all slashing their prices in an effort to outdo one another. If you're looking to switch to a cheaper provider or upgrade your speeds, now is the perfect time to do just that.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Glossier Announces Its Annual Black Friday Weekend Sale

Glossier‘s annual Black Friday sale is set to return next weekend. Makeup and skincare fans will be able to get their hands on some of the brand’s bestsellers at a discounted price. In addition to the limited-edition holiday gift sets, five special packs will be included in the sale for...
MAKEUP
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Biggest Deals Ever for Black Friday and the Holidays

Just in time for holiday sailings and Black Friday deals, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering its greatest deals ever, with savings up to 70% off a second guest and plenty of free bonuses. The deals also include the most itineraries ever on sale, giving guests many options to plan their perfect oceangoing getaway.
TRAVEL
videogameschronicle.com

Walmart has announced its Black Friday gaming deals, including PS5 and Xbox Series X plans

Walmart has confirmed a range of Black Friday 2021 gaming deals, including its plans for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. It will be running deals throughout Thanksgiving week, with online offers launching on November 22 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET, and in store deals starting at 5am local time on Black Friday, November 26.
MLB
joywallet.com

Black Friday - Cyber Monday Deals

Want to know what the big deals are for the special shopping season? We've curated a list and will continuously add more deals and specials daily. Keep coming back and let us do the work for you - many of these products are already on sale. Technology. Apple AirPods Pro:...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

This half-price Roku streaming stick deal is Black Friday at its best

There's currently a Roku streaming stick selling for just $14.99 at Walmart. The Roku LE (limited edition) is coming on sale just in time for the Black Friday sales, and is offering the HD streaming capabilities of the budget Roku Express at half the price of that model. (Not in the US? Scroll down for more deals in your region.)
ELECTRONICS
eturbonews.com

Sandals Resorts Black Friday Deal

This Black Friday, Sandals Resorts is offering stays in luxury-level rooms for only $400 per night. The offer can be applied to bookings of 7-nights or more between July 31 and October 2, 2022. Every Sandals Resort is all-inclusive and offers the utmost luxurious stay for couples. Guests can enjoy...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy