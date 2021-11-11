Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

China's rulers have published more details of its "historical resolution" which braids President Xi Jinping more tightly into the story of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to seek an unprecedented third term next year.
The 36,000-character document, published late Tuesday, is only the third such resolution to be issued in the party's 100-year history -- the previous two coming under leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
Heavy on the sweep of history and drafted by the highest-ranking officials in the country, the document aims to consolidate the party's achievements and provides an ideological roadmap for its continued rule.
Party members at all levels will be required to study the document over coming months as the propaganda juggernaut spreads the message of continuity, growth and the centrality of Xi to China's future.
Comments / 0