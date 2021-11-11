CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of the ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend...

Fortune

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
Benzinga

Revisiting Chinese Stocks On Xi's Coronation

The West thought that capitalism would help remake China in its image. Instead, China remade capitalism in its image. Now, Xi Jinping has taken a step further by hoping to remake China his image. After the Party's party this week, Xi has cemented himself as one of the great historical...
AFP

Key takeaways from the Xi-Biden summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi. - Competition not conflict - The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
Fox News

China claims Biden denounced 'Taiwan independence,' but warns US is 'playing with fire'

China claimed Tuesday that President Biden denounced Taiwanese independence from the communist nation, but warned the U.S. is "playing with fire" in the South China Sea. The new round of threats arose following an hours-long virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping that marked the most extensive talks the world leaders have engaged in since Biden took office.
wfxb.com

Biden Meets Virtually With Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Biden met for a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday. During the meeting, Biden raised concerns about human rights, Chinese aggression toward Taiwan and trade issues but sources say the leaders engaged in a ‘healthy debate’ and remained ‘respectful and straightforward.’ According to officials the three and a half hour summit stretched longer than planned and allowed the two men to have opportunities to diverge from their prepared topics, they also reminisced on time spent with each other during Biden’s Vice Presidency.
AFP

Fatigue and frustration as China presses strict zero-Covid strategy

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures, some grumbling has started to emerge over the strategy, particularly as other nations learn to live with the virus. While China largely succeeded in stamping out infections during the first year of the pandemic, the Delta variant has proven more difficult to contain.
Reuters

China condemns 'money worship', corruption of reform era in key document

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party slammed the "money worship", "extreme individualism" and corruption that emerged in the four decades since the country opened up, calling for stronger party leadership and moral discipline in a key resolution released on Tuesday. The document strengthens President Xi Jinping's dominance...
TheConversationAU

Xi-Biden meeting is cordial, but will anything change between the superpowers?

American-Chinese summit diplomacy comes and goes, but there will not be a much more consequential meeting between two leaders than the latest of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s consultations. If a measure was needed of how transformational the relationship between the US and China has become, one only needs go back to the first post-revolution summit between Richard Nixon and an ailing Mao Zedong in 1972. Then, no-one could have predicted that within a generation the two countries would be locked in strategic competition. Nor would they have foreseen China surging forward economically to become the world’s second largest economy. They also would...
Frankfort Times

China, US to ease restrictions on each other's media workers

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's media workers amid a slight easing of tensions between the two sides. The official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Telegraph

Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden he is 'playing with fire' over Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden he was “playing with fire” over Taiwan in a more than three-hour meeting with the US president which ended with no major breakthrough. “Some people in the US intend to use Taiwan to control China. This trend is dangerous and is like playing...
AFP

'Ode to the New Era': Chinese Communist Party's historical resolution explained

China's rulers have published more details of its "historical resolution" which braids President Xi Jinping more tightly into the story of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to seek an unprecedented third term next year. The 36,000-character document, published late Tuesday, is only the third such resolution to be issued in the party's 100-year history -- the previous two coming under leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Heavy on the sweep of history and drafted by the highest-ranking officials in the country, the document aims to consolidate the party's achievements and provides an ideological roadmap for its continued rule. Party members at all levels will be required to study the document over coming months as the propaganda juggernaut spreads the message of continuity, growth and the centrality of Xi to China's future.
eturbonews.com

New exhibition mocking Chinese leader Xi Jinping opens in Italy

Chinese officials tried to put pressure on the city to cancel the event — but organizers went ahead anyway in a bid to ‘support freedom of expression.’. Chinese dissident artist Badiucao mocks the propaganda of communist Beijing in a new show. New show denounces political repression in China and Chinese...
Telegraph

Xi will warn Biden to 'step back' from Taiwan in first major talks

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to warn US President Joe Biden to "take a step back" from the flashpoint area of Taiwan in the pair's most significant meeting to date. The online talks on Monday evening come as Beijing strikes an increasingly aggressive tone over the island, leading to fears of invasion.
