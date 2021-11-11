Photos: Bethenny Frankel through the years

Bethenny Frankel is pledging to help Astroworld victim Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who was left with severe injuries after attending Travis Scott's Houston festival. On Tuesday, Frankel shared a video on her Instagram Story, announcing that her BStrong Foundation would donate $10,000 to Blount's family following the tragedy that left eight dead and hundreds injured.
Bethenny Frankel sure has a lot to say lately. And it’s been ruffling a lot of feathers. Thanks to her podcast, “Just Be with Bethenny Frankel,” she has carte blanche to go off about a variety of topics. Some of those get her into hot water, and some are just damn good juicy gossip. Like […]
The feud continues! In a new ‘Real Housewives’ book, Jill Zarin had some choice words about former bestie Bethenny Frankel and her relevancy in the early era of ‘RHONY.’. Over a decade later, former besties Jill Zarin, 57, and Bethenny Frankel, 50, are still at odds. But the drama isn’t...
The Skinnygirl margarita has been spilled. One of the fan favorites from Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York series almost never made it to episode 1. According Us Weekly, Bravo Executive and Real Housewives Producer Andy Cohen explained why he initially didn’t want Bethenny Frankel on the show. “The reason that Bravo didn’t want me on, Andy Cohen didn’t […]
Celebrities are speaking out and raising action after the tragedy at Travis Scott's music festival Friday night, where an apparent crowd surge left eight dead and "scores" of attendees injured. Bernon Blount said his 9-year-old grandson, Ezra, was in a medically induced coma at a Houston hospital and that the...
Jarret Wieselman, a manager at Netflix, shared on Twitter a gem he found on TikTok. "I'm hypnotized by Bethenny Frankel posting this step-by-step video of how to make... Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi," he wrote. He added an emphasis gap before stating, "And yes, she does start by explaining how to BOIL WATER."
Will Smith has admitted his “heart shattered” when his son Jaden asked to be emancipated when he was a 15-year-old. The King Richard star opened up about the struggles his son faced after their 2013 film After Earth bombed commercially and critically, with Jaden enduring attacks from the media. Writing...
On Friday, Sedgwick shared a photo of her son Travis Bacon performing with his band Contracult Collective at the Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The snap shows a giant screen projecting a live feed of Travis as he plays guitar and sings into the microphone. "My...
Lynda Carter is 'frightened' about life without her late husband Robert Altman. The Wonder Woman actress was left devastated when Robert – her husband of 37 years – died of cancer in February, and has expressed her fears of living without her partner. 'The next part of my life is...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez made an appearance in a gala in Los Angeles, on Saturday, November 13th. The event, organized by Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides children in poverty with diapers and necessities, was attended by a variety of celebrities and supporters.
Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. During the most recent horror-themed episode, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was eliminated. I was horrified- Kenya seemed fine with the judges’ decision. Influencer Olivia Jade has created quite a stir in the ballroom, and not just because of her dancing. […]
Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
After news surfaced that he filed for divorce, it seems the couple could be working things out based on Evans's latest social media post. While the news of the marriage of Stevie J and Faith Evans coming to an end surfaced recently, it seems the “Love Like This” singer is saying things between the couple are just fine.
Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson opened up on her Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind with Taraji” with Angela Simmons about the moment she knew it was time to leave an abusive relationship from her past. Henson said in a clip that sometimes women fall madly in love and figure...
The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
Watch: Lil Nas X Long-Awaited Album "Montero" Drops & We React!. It's another shocking episode of the Maury Show, and it's next guest is...Lil Nas X?. That's right! The 22-year-old artist is set to appear on the Nov. 17 episode with his now-ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza. And if the 40-second teaser is any indication, there's tons of drama.
Amy Robach took her Antarctica adventure to the next level on Friday when she shared some footage which will blow you away. The GMA host is visiting the icy continent as part of a climate change report for ABC, and it looks out of this world. Amy posted videos on...
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are taking a trip down memory lane. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, and her real estate agent husband, 51, recently reflected on their wedding day for The Knot's Winter 2021 issue. The Knot turns 25 this year, so it's fitting that the...
Fresh off of slaying Halloween with their Grease-inspired couples costume, Gia Giudice and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, let the good times keep on rolling with another adventure this autumn. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter and her beau recently jetted off to the Bahamas for a long weekend with her dad, Joe Giudice.
