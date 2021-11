State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg has two months left in office, but it’s not looking good for her legacy bills. Yesterday, a bill Weinberg has long pushed to put some more teeth into the Open Public Records Act and change the composition of the Government Records Council, S380, unceremoniously died in committee. Two Republicans voted against it and state Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-Middlesex) — subbing on the committee, the name of which is too long to write here — abstained. I haven't yet looked into why the bill went down instead of being pulled before it was voted on, which is typically the case for failed measures.

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO