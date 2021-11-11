What to Watch on Thursday: Documentaries and movies to watch for Veterans Day

When “A Quiet Place” first came out, it was an exciting new concept that hasn’t really been done before. Essentially, if these creatures hear you, they will kill you. While we think the movie had a great plot, it could have been executed in a more exciting way. However, we have a movie that contains it all; horror, suspense, and the terror of silence. There are plenty of people who watched “A Quiet Place” and loved it. However, there are those of us who feel like it was a little underwhelming. If you felt the same, then consider giving “Hush” a view. “Hush” is a movie that focuses on a writer who recently moved into the wilderness for peace and solitude. Her family is worried about her living alone in this desolate location, especially since she is deaf. That’s right, the main character cannot hear a thing. As she is home alone, she looks outside to see a masked man who essentially tells her that he will be terrorizing her before killing her. He has an advantage that she doesn’t; he can hear her. She must find a way to escape this real-life nightmare to evade this serial killer.

