Nicole White has been appointed chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Avison Young, a position she will officially take over on Jan. 1, 2022. White has been with the firm since 2015, most recently as Principal and Legal Counsel. She will lead Avison Young’s global legal function. Robert (Bob) Slaughter, Principal and Chief Legal Officer, will transition to the role of Senior Advisor and Legal Counsel on Jan. 1, and will continue to serve on Avison Young’s Board of Directors.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO