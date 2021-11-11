CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted: Search continues for GSU homecoming shooter, Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll

By Chelsea Monae Williams
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kL9T7_0ctT8bd700

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Homecoming week 2021 for Grambling State University turned into a nightmare and certainly one that will never be forgotten. During the university’s celebration, two shootings occurred that took the life of two people and injuring several others.

Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted: Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

Authorities are still searching for Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is the suspect in the first shooting that happened on October 13, 2021, on Grambling’s campus during its homecoming celebration.

“Bring the strap”: West Monroe woman arrested after pulling a gun on her boyfriend while reading his text messages

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carroll on one count of Second-Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Possessing a Firearm/Weapon on School Property.

Grambling students react to the deadly shooting of Oct. 17

Carroll was not a student at the university and opened fire in front of the Favrot Student Union, taking the life of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy and injuring a 16-year-old juvenile who were both from Rayville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvV5O_0ctT8bd700
Charges upgraded to 2nd Degree Murder in Crescent Drive shooting death

No one has seen nor heard from Jatavious Carroll since the shooting and the Louisiana State Police is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carroll to contact Troop F at 318-345-0000 or call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH.

Just three days after the October 13 incident, another shooting took place on the campus as the university was wrapping up its homecoming festivities. That shooting resulted in the death of Marcus Snyder. Currently there are no suspects in the October 17 shooting, but law enforcement is encouraging anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Troop F or their local police station.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man injured in shooting on Charleston Drive, witnesses say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting that happened Monday night. The shooting happened on Charleston Drive before 7:30 p.m. According to witnesses, someone robbed and shot a man in the side of the face. They said the victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man breaks ankles in jump from burning home in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — A man jumped from the second story of a burning home Monday in south Mississippi, escaping the fire but breaking both his ankles in the fall. WLOX-TV reported that the man, who was not identified, was recovering in a hospital and will need surgery. His dog also escaped the fire, which […]
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for break-in at deer camp in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a deer camp on Monday, November 8. Deputies said they responded to the break-in around 5:30 p.m. near Bar Moore Road. When they arrived, they said Barnard Woods was spotted leaving the property. Investigators said Woods was found with a […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Rayville, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
City
Delhi, LA
Grambling, LA
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Saltillo man accused of planning ‘mass murder’ at church

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Saltillo man has been arrested for allegedly planning a ‘mass murder’ at his church. Lee County deputies said they received a tip about a possible threat to a church on Friday, November 12. They discovered the suspect made a comment on a social media platform that he was planning […]
SALTILLO, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police chief calls for new jail facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Chief James Davis said he hopes a new jail will be built to house misdemeanor offenders. He said the department is solving crimes at a rate higher than the national average, and officers are doing their jobs. Davis hopes city and county leaders will work to make the investment […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police search for missing 19-year-old

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to find a missing 19-year-old woman. Investigators said Megan Wallace was last seen on Wednesday, November 10 around 8:00 p.m. leaving from a home on Alcorn Drive. She was seen getting into a White Party Ice Company truck. She was wearing a long-sleeve Rug Rats shirt that […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Most Wanted#Rabbit#Gsu#Ktve#Kard#The Favrot Student Union
WJTV 12

442 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 442 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 509,717 with 10,215 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
WJTV 12

7 Madison County men sentenced in gun trafficking case

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced seven men were found guilty in connection to a burglary of a Madison County deer camp. The following suspects were found guilty in the case: Trevon Carmichael – Found guilty at trial of Trafficking in Stolen Firearms, Conspiracy to […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

VIDEO: Two men steal $20K worth of jewelry from Byram business

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are working to find the suspects who stole $20,000 worth of jewelry from a business. The burglary happened at Platinum Jewelers on Siwell Road before 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 14. Police said two men shattered the front glass door of the business with a hammer and shattered the […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

The Laurendine family connections runs inside and out at Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Laurendine family is all over Mississippi College. The dad, Tommy Laurendine is the offensive coordinator for the football team. The mom, Shawna Laurendine is the head volleyball coach. The two daughters, Lexie and Lakin are both volleyball players, Lexie at MC and Lakin at Jackson Academy. Their connection is competitive, but […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Brookhaven man dies after crashing into tree

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a deadly car crash on Friday, November 12. The crash happened on Highway 583 in Lincoln County around 10:50 p.m. Troopers said James Jordan, 31, of Brookhaven was traveling north in a 2007 Pontiac Grand Am. They said he lost control and crashed into […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

MDHS to hold free diaper give-away in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and Healthy Families Mississippi will hold a free diaper give-away on November 16. The drive-thru giveaway will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Port Gibson. Attendees can drive up to the Claiborne County Department of Health Office, located at 417 […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State program awarded $361K for impaired driving prevention

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Office of Highway Safety awarded $361,928.30 to the Jackson State University (JSU) Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition (MJCPC). University leaders said the grant will be used to address the dangers of impaired driving in Mississippi. MJCPC is an impaired driving awareness program. It focuses on counties with high alcohol-related […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy