Mojave, CA

Virgin Orbit mothership is back home

By ALLISON GATLIN Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOJAVE — Virgin Orbit’s mothership, a modified 747 airliner used to air launch rockets to send payloads into orbit, has returned to the Mojave Air and Space Port in preparation for another launch, followed closely by the LauncherOne rocket. The company’s “flying launch pad,” a former Virgin Atlantic airliner...

www.avpress.com



