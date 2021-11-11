CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's outspoken nun and author Jakucho Setouchi dies at 99

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO -- Jakucho Setouchi, a Buddhist nun and one of Japan's best-known authors known for novels depicting passionate women and her translation of 'œThe Tale of Genji,' a 1,000-year-old classic, into modern language, has died. She was 99. Setouchi was already an established novelist before she shaved her head...

Jakucho Setouchi
