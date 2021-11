Mr Kipling is heading stateside with the brand’s owner hoping to win over American cake lovers.Premier Foods, which also owns AmbrosiaBisto and Angel Delight, said it will trial cake slices in the US and roll out more cakes in Canada following a successful trial.But bosses also warned customers in the UK can expect to see prices on their products rising as inflation begins to bite.Chief executive Alex Whitehouse said the increased prices Premier Foods is charging supermarkets is commercially sensitive but did reveal cost pressures are now being passed on.He said: “We’re seeing import cost inflation across the board on...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 17 HOURS AGO