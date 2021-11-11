Mercy Hospital Hosts First Vaccine Clinic For Children

Mercy Hospital will host its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 though 11. The CDC approved the shots for kids in that age group early last week.

In total 75 children ages 5-11 will get their first wave of vaccines Thursday afternoon.

Mercy believes this is a great opportunity to refine the vaccination process with this new, younger age group.

Mercy says they're hoping the vaccine clinic will help them learn what specific questions parents have about the vaccine process.

They also hope to learn more on how much time it takes to administer the vaccine to children, especially for kids who are afraid of shots.

They have coloring books, I-spy posters, and videos ready to help distract them and make the process easier.

"We are really just trying to make it as comfortable as possible, knowing this population may be a little bit more adverse to receiving vaccines," said Shane Edmonson, the Mercy Director of Pharmacy

Mercy says they have seen a large response from parents willing to sign their elementary-aged children up for the vaccine.

In fact, their first public clinics for children starting this Saturday through next week are already fully booked.

If you'd like to sign up, click the link here.

It's important to note, walk-ins will not be accepted.