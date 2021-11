New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match. On Thursday, McDonald's will sell the Egg McMuffin for its original price of 63 cents during breakfast hours (6 am to 10:30 am). The promotion will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app as the restaurant looks to boost its nationwide rewards program.

RESTAURANTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO