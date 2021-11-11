CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden changes his tone and walks a delicate line on inflation

By Kevin Liptak
 5 days ago
Rising consumer prices have quickly become one of the White House's most urgent concerns as Americans grow unsettled at the higher cost of goods -- and place the blame on President Joe...

CNN

Xi and Biden are meeting. There's a lot at stake for their economies

London (CNN Business) — Managing America's relationship with its biggest economic frenemy is one of US President Joe Biden's toughest challenges. So when he holds a virtual summit with President Xi Jinping later on Monday, issues like supply chains, subsidies and tariffs, a pullback in China's vast property sector and the global energy crunch could feature prominently in discussions.
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Gina Raimondo
AFP

'Politics, politics, politics' as Biden searches for Fed leader

There are few apparent policy differences between the two top candidates to lead the US Federal Reserve, but that doesn't mean the decision will be an easy one for President Joe Biden. He could reappoint Jerome Powell, a Republican who has won praise from officials in Biden's Democratic administration, or oust him in favor of Lael Brainard, whom progressive Democrats believe would be tougher on banking regulation. "It's politics, politics, politics," said Jay Bryson, chief economist for Wells Fargo's corporate and investment bank. Biden met with both candidates recently, according to US media, and a decision could come as soon as this week.
The Independent

White House responds to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant designed to mock Biden

Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
From crab balls to cars, Biden's hometown feels inflation pinch

A pizzeria in President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington recently took sparkling water off the menu because it got so pricey managers figured no one would buy it. At the car dealership that Biden's presidential motorcade occasionally passes when he comes to town, sales people have had trouble keeping new vehicles in stock, while prices for their used models have climbed ever higher in recent months. "Each day is a new day. We're not really sure what's going to happen in the business or in the economy when we wake up in the morning," said Jim Ursomarso, vice president of Union Park Automotive. The wave of inflation that's swept the United States this year as Covid-19 vaccines have helped businesses reopen and consumers spend has spared no part of the country -- not even Wilmington, the city that has provided a backdrop for much of Biden's political career.
US News and World Report

Will Inflation Be Biden’s Achilles Heel?

Joe Biden visited the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday as the first lap of a national victory tour highlighting his biggest legislative victory to date: the $1 trillion infrastructure package that will help revitalize America's ports, railroads and transportation grid. But first, he had some words about inflation, which is...
Washington Examiner

Biden shocked to learn high gas prices are his fault

President Joe Biden appeared shocked this week to discover that gas prices are so high. Just wait until he finds out his administration is the reason why. “We got a higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices, and people are feeling it,” Biden said in Baltimore on Wednesday. “They’re feeling it. Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas? In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon!”
New York Post

Biden concedes his COVID stimulus checks fueled spike in inflation

President Biden on Wednesday conceded that inflation is at a three-decade high because “people have more money now” as a result of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus legislation, recognizing a central point made by people who are arguing against a nearly $2 trillion sequel. Biden unexpectedly endorsed the stance of...
Bloomberg

Biden, Conceding Inflation Peril, Says His Agenda’s Part of Cure

President Joe Biden acknowledged that Americans are feeling the pressures of inflation and goods shortages, promising that his soon-to-be-signed infrastructure legislation is part of his plan to overcome the extended effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “Many people remain unsettled about the economy and we all know why,” he said Wednesday...
Channel 3000

Why inflation is a political nightmare for Biden

Joe Biden’s next political nightmare is inflation, a force that can destroy family budgets and political careers and is being driven by domestic and global factors tough for a president to quickly fix. Government data showing the cost of living rose 6.2% over the last 12 months — the highest...
Business Insider

Biden is 'not sure' if passing his Build Back Better agenda would have changed the outcome of Virginia's election

President Joe Biden discussed the results of Virginia's Tuesday election with reporters on Wednesday. The president, who campaigned for Democrat Terry McAuliffe, resisted any blame for his party's loss. Biden continued to stress the importance of passing his Build Back Better agenda. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he's unsure...
San Bernardino County Sun

Inflation should halt Biden agenda

Inflation continues to rise, pummeling consumers and raising serious concerns over the big spending agenda of President Joe Biden. Personal consumption expenditures, a measure of changes in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services, increased 0.3% since last month and 4.4% since last year, the highest annual increase since 1991.
