Biden changes his tone and walks a delicate line on inflation

There are few apparent policy differences between the two top candidates to lead the US Federal Reserve, but that doesn't mean the decision will be an easy one for President Joe Biden.
He could reappoint Jerome Powell, a Republican who has won praise from officials in Biden's Democratic administration, or oust him in favor of Lael Brainard, whom progressive Democrats believe would be tougher on banking regulation.
"It's politics, politics, politics," said Jay Bryson, chief economist for Wells Fargo's corporate and investment bank.
Biden met with both candidates recently, according to US media, and a decision could come as soon as this week.
