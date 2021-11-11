CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia’s detentions of Tigrayans snare US, UK citizens

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — American and British citizens have been swept up in Ethiopia’s mass detentions of ethnic Tigrayans under a new state of emergency in the country’s escalating war, The Associated Press has found. Thousands of Tigrayans in the capital, Addis Ababa, and across Africa’s second most populous...

The Independent

US advises citizens to leave Ethiopia ‘as soon as possible’

The United States is advising any of its citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country “as soon as possible” due to deteriorating security conditions.A security alert posted on Friday on the website of the US embassy in Addis Ababa warned Americans to depart the country, and offered assistance in obtaining air travel from Bole International Airport.“The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise US citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible,” the alert said.On Wednesday, the State Department authorised non-essential employees working in the embassy and their families to...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Facebook deletes Ethiopia PM's post that urged citizens to 'bury' rebels

Facebook has removed a post from Ethiopia's prime minister for violating its policies against inciting violence. On Sunday, Abiy Ahmed called on citizens take up arms to block the advance of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The TPLF has fought a year-long campaign against government forces, capturing key...
WORLD
Axios

There will be no airlift: U.S. urges Americans to leave Ethiopia now

The Biden administration is warning Americans in Ethiopia to evacuate immediately or risk being trapped if the civil war spreads to the capital. What they're saying: State Department spokesperson Ned Price said U.S. passport holders should not expect a Kabul-style airlift if the fighting reaches Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa. That's not going to happen, Price told Axios, calling the Afghanistan withdrawal a "unique and extraordinary situation."
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Suspends Ethiopia's Duty-Free Access Over Tigray Violations

Citing 'gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,' the United States on Tuesday said it suspended Ethiopia's duty-free access to the U.S. market. Mali and Guinea will also lose access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). 'Today, President Biden announced three countries will be terminated from the AGOA...
U.S. POLITICS
Gazette

Ethiopia rounds up high-profile Tigrayans, U.N. staff

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Ethiopian authorities have rounded up high-profile Tigrayans - from a bank CEO to priests - as well as United Nations staff in a mass crackdown on suspected supporters of rebellious northern forces, according to people linked to the detainees. Police denied targeting the Tigrayan ethnic group, saying those...
UNITED NATIONS
Reuters

Tigrayan forces raped women in Ethiopia's Amhara region - Amnesty

NAIROBI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fighters from Ethiopia's Tigray region have gang-raped and abused women in neighbouring Amhara region, rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. Amnesty's report underscored that the year-long conflict between the central government and Tigrayan forces has been marked by allegations of abuses on all sides.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Federal Judge Rebuffs Trump, EU Border Crisis, "Concerning" Detentions In Ethiopia

A federal judge rejects former President Donald Trump's request to keep White House documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Poland deploys troops and accuses Belarus of orchestrating a crisis at E.U. border crossings. And as the conflict in Ethiopia escalates, the U.S. calls the reported detentions of at least 16 U.N. staff members "concerning."
FOREIGN POLICY
spectrumnews1.com

US sanctions Eritrea's military, ruling party over Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war, and it warned it would sanction Ethiopia's government and rival Tigray forces if there is no “meaningful progress” toward a cease-fire and talks.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Over 1,000 People, Mostly Tigrayans, Detained in Ethiopia in a Week - UN

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 1,000 people, mostly ethnic Tigrayans, have been detained in cities across Ethiopia in the past week, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Nov. 2, a year after the conflict erupted between the federal government and forces aligned with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party controlling the northern region of Tigray.
WORLD
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Al Jazeera says its chief in Sudan taken to prison

Sudanese security forces have taken the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV to prison even though the prosecution ordered him freed, the broadcaster said Monday. Al Jazeera, which said it "holds the Sudanese military authority responsible for the safety of all its employees", denounced the detention of Kabbashi, saying that "the prosecution had ordered his release".
AFRICA
AFP

Powers urge Libya to keep poll plan, want mercenaries out

World powers on Friday told Libya to stick to a plan for holding presidential elections on December 24, adding that foreign mercenaries should also leave and allow the country to turn a page in its history. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference, declaring that Libya was now as a "crossroads" that would determine its future. The North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, with the bloodshed drawing in competing Libyan factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional powers. The presidential vote on December 24 is the core part of a United Nations plan to help restore stability, but the calendar has been under pressure as tensions flare once more between rival camps.
WORLD

