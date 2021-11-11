Ethiopia’s detentions of Tigrayans snare US, UK citizens

The United States is advising any of its citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country “as soon as possible” due to deteriorating security conditions.A security alert posted on Friday on the website of the US embassy in Addis Ababa warned Americans to depart the country, and offered assistance in obtaining air travel from Bole International Airport.“The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise US citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible,” the alert said.On Wednesday, the State Department authorised non-essential employees working in the embassy and their families to...

IMMIGRATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO