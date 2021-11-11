‘South Side’ review: The Chicago-set comedy returns, after a delay, for Season 2, this time on HBO Max

Shot entirely in Chicago and featuring primarily a Chicago cast, the comedy series “South Side” first premiered in 2019 and was renewed shortly thereafter. But because filming on the second season was delayed by the pandemic, we’re only just now getting new episodes, more than two years after the first season aired.

Comedy Central was home to Season 1 and the cable network has since pivoted away from scripted comedy, which is why the show is now on HBO Max. This move is probably a good one: “South Side” didn’t get the kind of traction it deserved initially and being part of HBO Max streaming lineup might give it the extra push it needs to break through.

Created by Diallo Riddle and Chicago native Bashir Salahuddin (who are also the duo behind the hilarious “Soul Train” homage “Sherman’s Showcase” on IFC), “South Side” finds endless humor in the daily grind among working-class Black people on Chicago’s South Side. The show’s home base, of sorts, is a furniture and appliance rental store called Rent-T-Own.

Not much happens, but then again, so much silliness happens, and with a straight face, whether it’s a thwarted attempt at self care involving a splurge on Omaha Steaks, or the dubious pop-up health clinic in the mall that is a fully legitimate effort to help people in need and a totally illegitimate operation in every other sense.

Over 10 episodes, the large ensemble cast (which includes a guest appearance by Harvey native and “Chicago P.D.” star LaRoyce Hawkins, very funny here) inhabits a world that is equal parts recognizable and heightened by absurdity. “South Side” has real affection for Chicago’s idiosyncrasies and the tough-but-goofy personalities that make this city what it is.

Does Season 2 build on Season 1?

William Lee: This season, while funny, feels like it falls short. To be fair, the first season set a pretty high bar, with its deft touch introducing memorable characters. Some of the episodes from the first season feel like instant classics: “The Day the Jordans Drop” (about sneaker-heads in line waiting to buy the latest Air Jordans) and “Mild Sauce Meatballs” (an attempt to recreate the prized flavors of Harold’s mild sauce at home) are my personal favorites. They should be put in the Smithsonian. The new season provides a lot of wacky situations reminiscent of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which isn’t a bad thing, but it doesn’t really further our understanding of these characters.

There’s an episode titled “Life of an Ottoman,” which follows an ottoman from Rent-T-Own as it goes from one customer to the next over the years, and it provides a glimpse into some of the back stories here, but the season overall lacks any really emotional episodes. It’s funny, but nothing particular stands out to me. What did you think, Nina? Were you wowed by Season 2?

Nina Metz: Creatively, I think second seasons can be a challenge, especially when the first season feels like a complete thought. We saw this play out with “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ (which had a delightful Season 2 in my opinion, but with a far less cohesive story arc) as well as another Chicago show, Showtime’s “Work in Progress,” which was so strong in its first season but felt a bit lost and uncertain when returned with new episodes over the summer. The primary question for me going into any Season 2 is this: How are you building upon what you’ve already established?

And these new episodes of “South Side” just do not deepen the characters we’re already familiar with (including the show’s everyman played by Sultan Salahuddin) nor do they introduce new characters who flesh out this fictional world in unexpected ways. You’re right, the cast makes for wonderfully funny screen company — these are mostly unfamiliar faces and every one of them are terrific — and I love the show’s masterful respect for the comedic possibilities of pettiness. But for whatever reason, it doesn’t feel as sharp this season and I’m not even sure I can put my finger on why.

I do think a lot about how “South Side” both emulates copaganda and also lightly subverts these tropes, because in no universe would you take these cops seriously. Officer Goodnight (played by co-creator Bashir Salahuddin as the doofy cop) and Officer Turner (Chandra Russell as the “I’d rather be doing anything else but this” cop) are very funny together as unlikely partners (the pair are married in real life). I love their scenes, but I’m also interested in what the show is saying about policing in Black neighborhoods — and about Black cops themselves. Chicago actor Lisa Beasley returns for a guest role again this season (she had a memorable appearance in Season 1 as a Harold’s employee) and this time she’s a woman who’s been pulled over for expired tags. The weather is so hot, Goodnight and Turner have her get out of the car and approach them so they don’t have to leave their air-conditioned squad car, and when she reaches their window, she lets them have it: “We got two Black cops out here trying to make their ‘nab a (Black person)’ quota.”

Local shout-outs and specifics:

NM: More than any other show that films locally — and there are a few, current and upcoming — “South Side” feels and sounds like Chicago and I have a deep appreciation for this. You’d never mistake it for a show that takes place anywhere else but here. (The animated series “Chicago Party Aunt” on Netflix is also loaded with Chicago-isms, but it’s primarily a story of white Chicago and its attendant stereotypes, with an approach that’s more flagrantly over-the-top.)

There’s an entire episode this season riffing on the John Hughes Chicago classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” but I prefer when the local references feel like small grace notes. I have no clue if most audiences will get the joke where Officer Goodnight confuses Chicago’s founding fur trader and Lake Shore Drive namesake Jean Baptiste Point du Sable with the actor Delroy Lindo, but I laughed.

WL: I made an entire list, Nina.

First, I got a big chuckle out of the mural of Barack Obama and Harold Washington baptizing the Allen Gayle character (an aldermanic hopeful played by show co-creator Diallo Riddle). The show name-drops local hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive, run by Andrew Barber . A generation of South Siders will no doubt appreciate the “no more cobs” reference. There was a whole segment on “dibs,” aka residents using household items to reserve parking spaces. The show references the actor and West Side native Larenz Tate, Robinson’s Ribs and a trick reference to 35th and Pershing (the streets run parallel and don’t intersect). Of course, I laughed out loud at the reference of Kenwood High School in Hyde Park being stuck up (spoiler: It’s true).

Lastly, I’d say a cameo by Chance the Rapper stamps the show’s Chicago bona fides and local viewers likely won’t be left grumbling by fumbled city references, as Showtime’s “The Chi” has done on occasion.

“South Side” — 2.5 stars (out of 4)

Where to watch: HBO Max

