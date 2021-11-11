CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brasserie SLO's new head chef lets seasonal flavors showcase themselves

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to his cooking philosophy, Brasserie SLO's new executive chef, Derek Brooks, said it's all about letting in-season, fresh, locally sourced ingredients speak for themselves. This ethos is evident in the Garden Street restaurant's fall menu, which takes the tried and true staples of French cuisine and...

