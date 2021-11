SARASOTA, FL – On Saturday, November 20, Safe Children Coalition will provide up to 700 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need through a drive-thru event at its main office in north Sarasota. The recipient families – who can sign up for meals through Safe Children Coalition or a partnering agency – are currently being served through Safe Children Coalition programs such as the Achievers, Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY), Schoolhouse Link, Youth Shelter, and other partnering agencies that serve low-income families.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO