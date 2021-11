(Pocket-lint) - Square has opened up its Cash App to teens, by announcing that people over 13 years old can use the app to spend or send money to friends. The app, which was previously only available to people aged 18 or older, directly competes with Venmo, which doesn't allow people under 18 to use its service. Minors who use the Cash App still need to get their parent or guardians’ permission to use the app, and they won't have access to everything Cash App does, including the ability to invest or use Bitcoin.

