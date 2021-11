SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. We've been saying it all season, and it's not like we were wrong on the facts. There have been a ton of newfangled advantages thrown into the game this season. They've often been confusing, they've taken a lot of screen time, and they've seemed to be at least trying to fundamentally change the nature of the game. Last week's episode introduced the nadir of all that, with Erika offered an advantage that would reverse the outcome of the immunity challenge, making the winners all eligible to be voted out and the losers all safe. It was a bridge too far for many fans, and it left many grumbling (including yours truly).

