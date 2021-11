The ever-reliable WABetaInfo has peered into the future and spotted evidence that work is underway to give the message deletion feature of WhatsApp a much-needed upgrade. The upgrade means that WhatsApp users will be able to delete message either just for themselves or for everyone involved no matter the age of the message in question, WABetaInfo has seen that it is possible to delete messages that are at least three months old, and there is nothing to suggest that this is the upper limit of the deletion window.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO