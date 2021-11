The GHSA finalized the new classifications for the upcoming two-year cycle on Thursday. A total of 34 schools won their appeals on Wednesday, while 19 more were denied. Region 7-AAAA holdovers Cedartown, Central-Carroll, Heritage, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield remain in AAAA, while Sonoraville, who withdrew its appeal after being bumped up from AAA, could be joining Region 7-AAAA, depending on how the GHSA aligns the regions.

