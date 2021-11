STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old woman from Staten Island was hiking when she was fatally hit by a car in Rockland County, according to New York State Police. Galina Surman was attempting to cross the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point with family and friends when the crash occurred Sunday morning, according to a statement from New York State Police.

