Jourdain Klein had a strong week on the court for the Bobcats as the volleyball team picked up victories in their final two matches at home during the 2021 season. Klein helped the Bobcats topple Idaho in three sets by recording 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks and an ace, all while hitting .353. Klein put together a career-best performance on Saturday in MSU's four-set Senior Day victory over Eastern Washington. She recorded a career-best 16 kills and hit a season-high .556 to lead MSU in both categories. She also added a block to her stat line against the Eags.

9 DAYS AGO