The Chicago White Sox organization is in a very good spot. They have a lot of elite players. On most days, when everyone is healthy, they have an above-average player at each position. They can score runs, they can pitch, and they love playing with each other. However, we learned in the 2020 postseason that they still have a few more holes to fill during the offseason in order to take the next step.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO