USPS closed for Veterans Day observance

November 8, 2021 – The City of Davenport will observe Veterans Day as a holiday on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The following is a list of City facility closures and changes to solid waste collection. City Hall and the Public Works Center will be closed. Police Department front desk and...
Last Updated on November 5, 2021 by Cass County Online. LMU: Logansport Municipal Utilities’ offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11,2021 in observance of Veteran’s Day. Normal business hours will resume on Friday, November 12, 2021. TRASH PICKUP: The trash pickup schedule for Logansport residents is not affected. COURTHOUSE:...
There’s been plenty of fall and Halloween fun to be had lately – with days full of treats, pumpkins, carnival-style games, community togetherness and “haunted” fun. As October winds down, “the holidays” are upon us. But before we wrap up Halloween and dive into Thanksgiving and Christmas, an important observance is coming up that we want to make sure you don’t forget.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — In observance of Veterans Day, city offices will be closed Thursday, November 11. Veterans Day special events include a program featuring speakers and refreshments at Main Street Square from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the annual Veterans Day Parade downtown at 11 a.m., starting at VFW Post 1273 on Main Street.
Comments / 0