Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 5 days ago
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Veterans Day 2021 in the U.S. with a new Doodle.

Veterans Day is an annual, federal holiday that honors those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

The holiday first celebrated the end of World War I on Nov. 11. The first Armistice Day was observed the next year before it became a federal holiday in 1938 and then renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Google's homepage features artwork of various military members who are wearing both their uniform and what they don as civilians by veteran and guest artist Steven Tette.

"I wanted to display all the diversity of the American veteran and how our lives as civilians are just as diverse. However, I primarily wanted to show the unity of the figures - I want them to be seen as one," Tette said to Google about the artwork.

Google also posted the phone number to the Veterans Crisis Line, which is 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.The Veterans Crisis Line features qualified responders who are trained and experienced in helping veterans of all ages and circumstances.

