CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies

By Associated Press
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjkRt_0ctT4H1r00
It was de Klerk who in a speech to South Africa’s parliament on Feb. 2, 1990, announced that Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years. | Sasa Kralj/AP Photo

JOHANNESBURG — F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died at the age of 85.

De Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the Fresnaye area of Cape Town, a spokesperson for the F.W. de Klerk Foundation confirmed on Thursday.

De Klerk was a controversial figure in South Africa where many blamed him for violence against Black South Africans and anti-apartheid activists during his time in power, while some white South Africans saw his efforts to end apartheid as a betrayal.

It was de Klerk who in a speech to South Africa’s parliament on Feb. 2, 1990, announced that Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years. The announcement electrified a country that for decades had been scorned and sanctioned by much of the world for its brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid.

With South Africa’s isolation deepening and its once-solid economy deteriorating, de Klerk, who had been elected president just five months earlier, also announced in the same speech the lifting of a ban on the African National Congress and other anti-apartheid political groups.

Amid gasps, several members of parliament members left the chamber as he spoke.

Nine days later, Mandela walked free.

Four years after that, Mandela was elected the country’s first Black president as Black South Africans voted for the first time.

By then, de Klerk and Mandela had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their often-tense cooperation in moving South Africa away from institutionalized racism and toward democracy.

The country would be, de Klerk told the media after his fateful speech, “a new South Africa.” But Mandela’s release was just the beginning of intense political negotiations on the way forward. Power would shift. A new constitution would be written. Ways of life would be upended.

“There is an element of uncertainty, obviously, with regard to everything which lies in the future,” de Klerk calmly told reporters on Feb. 10, 1990, after announcing that Mandela would be released the following day.

The toll of the transition was high. As de Klerk said in his Nobel lecture in December 1993, more than 3,000 died in political violence in South Africa that year alone. As he reminded his Nobel audience, he and fellow laureate Mandela remained political opponents, with strong disagreements. But they would move forward “because there is no other road to peace and prosperity for the people of our country.”

After Mandela became president, de Klerk served as deputy president until 1996, when his party withdrew from the Cabinet. In making history, de Klerk acknowledged that Mandela’s release was the culmination of what his predecessor, former President P.W. Botha, had begun by meeting secretly with Mandela shortly before leaving office. In the late 1980s, as protests inside and outside the country continued, the ruling party had begun making some reforms, getting rid of some apartheid laws.

De Klerk also met secretly with Mandela before his release. He later said of their first meeting that Mandela was taller than expected, and he was impressed by his posture and dignity. De Klerk would say he knew he could “do business with this man.” But not easily. They argued bitterly. Mandela accused de Klerk of allowing the killings of Black South Africans during the political transition. De Klerk said Mandela could be extremely stubborn and unreasonable.

Later in life, after South Africa’s wrenching political transition, de Klerk said there was no longer any animosity between him and Mandela and that they were friends, having visited each other’s homes. De Klerk did not seem to fit easily into the role of a Nobel laureate. He remained a target of anger for some white South Africans who saw his actions as a betrayal. Though he publicly apologized for the pain and humiliation that apartheid caused, he was never cheered and embraced as an icon, as Mandela was.

“Sometimes, Mr. de Klerk does not get the credit that he deserves,” Nobel laureate and former archbishop Desmond Tutu told David Frost in an interview in 2012.

Despite his role in South Africa’s transformation, de Klerk would continue to defend what his National Party decades ago had declared as the goal of apartheid, the separate development of white and Black South Africans. In practice, however, apartheid forced millions of the country’s Black majority into nominally independent “homelands” where poverty was widespread, while the white minority held most of South Africa’s land. Apartheid starved the Black South African education system of resources, criminalized interracial relations, created black slums on the edges of white cities and tore apart families.

De Klerk late in life would acknowledge that “separate but equal failed.”

F.W. de Klerk was born in Johannesburg in 1936. He earned a law degree and practiced law before turning to politics and being elected to parliament. In 1978, he was appointed to the first of a series of ministerial posts, including Internal Affairs. In the late 1970s and 1980s, South Africa faced violent unrest as the government tried modest reforms to cultivate a Black South African middle class and allow limited political power to the country’s other marginalized groups, mixed race people classified as “coloreds” and those of Asian and Indian backgrounds.

The moves only increased bitterness over apartheid, while international pressure for more fundamental changes increased. In February 1989, de Klerk was elected the National Party leader and in his first speech called for “a South Africa free of domination or oppression in whatever form.” He was elected president in September of that year.

After leaving office, de Klerk ran a foundation that promoted his presidential heritage, and he spoke out in concern about white Afrikaaner culture and language as English became dominant among the new South Africa’s 11 official languages. He also criticized South Africa’s current ruling party, the African National Congress, telling the Guardian newspaper in a 2010 interview that the ANC, once the champion for racial equality, “has regressed into dividing South Africa again along the basis of race and class.”

In a speech in Cape Town in early 2016, de Klerk warned that many white South Africans were “oblivious of the plight of less advantaged communities” and that “the attitude of many Blacks toward white South Africans is becoming harsher and more uncompromising.” South Africans once again were seeing people as racial stereotypes instead of human beings, de Klerk said, adding: “We need to hear Nelson Mandela’s call for reconciliation and nation-building again.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

South Africa shuns beauty queen for refusing boycott of Miss Universe in Israel

The South African government has withdrawn its support for Miss South Africa after the pageant organisers refused to pull out of next month’s Miss Universe contest in Israel, despite calls for a boycott to show support for Palestinians. The move comes after pro-Palestine groups demanded that Lalela Mswane, who was crowned Miss South Africa in October, and the Miss South Africa organisers cancel their participation in protest against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.The appeal to boycott the pageant has also gained support from country’s the ruling African National Congress party and several trade union groups.In a statement on Sunday, South...
WORLD
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Africa

With nearly a third of the world’s mineral resources, significant energy reserves, abundant arable land and the fastest growing population of any continent, Africa represents a special opportunity for investors seeking exposure to under-developed economies. However, unstable national governments and … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Africa appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
F. W. De Klerk
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Nelson Mandela
AFP

North African climate change threatens farming, political stability

Tunisian olive farmer Ali Fileli looked out over his parched fields and crushed a lump of dry, dusty earth in his hand. "I can't do anything with my land because of the lack of water," he said. Fileli is just one of many farmers who have been left high and dry by increasingly long and intense droughts across North Africa. "When I started farming with my father, there was always rain, or we'd dig a well and there would be water," said the 54-year-old, who farms around 22 hectares (54 acres) of land near the northern city of Kairouan.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: Gove faces ‘chumocracy’ accusations

Top story: PM tags on to Labour anti-sleaze motion. Hello, Warren Murray with this morning’s messages. A Conservative party donor who supported Michael Gove’s Tory leadership bid won £164m in Covid contracts after the minister referred his firm to a “VIP lane” that awarded almost £5bn to companies with political connections, new analysis reveals. Meller Designs, based in Bedford, was awarded six personal protective equipment (PPE) supply contracts worth £164m from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) during the coronavirus pandemic. When the contracts were awarded, Gove was a minister at the Cabinet Office, which is responsible for government procurement, and in charge of the office of the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, which referred Meller Designs for PPE supply. A spokesperson for Gove denied that the referral involved any impropriety. Meller Designs said it approached the government offering equipment and was “extremely proud” of its role in supplying “more than 100m items of PPE”.
POLITICS
AFP

Al Jazeera says its chief in Sudan taken to prison

Sudanese security forces have taken the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV to prison even though the prosecution ordered him freed, the broadcaster said Monday. Al Jazeera, which said it "holds the Sudanese military authority responsible for the safety of all its employees", denounced the detention of Kabbashi, saying that "the prosecution had ordered his release".
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Nelson Mandela Foundation#New South#Ap Photo Johannesburg#South Africans#First Black
POLITICO

Behind every successful man, there's a woman rolling her eyes

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com. Follow Ryan on Twitter. APEC LEADERS SUMMIT: Where does the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group fit in between systems like COP and the G-20? It’s not clear. It doesn’t stand collectively for democracy, or even for free trade. Leaders are not even meeting in-person at today’s summit. Here is their joint declaration.
INDIA
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
9K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy