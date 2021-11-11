MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Health care coverage cost, credit card interest rates, veterans targeted by scammers

A class-action lawsuit filed Nov. 4 is accusing United Behavioral Health, a branch of UnitedHealthcare, of unjustly denying mental health claims. The lawsuit claims that United Behavioral Health denied coverage of behavioral health services to which members are allegedly entitled under UBH's "Level of Care Guidelines," which the insurer uses to evaluate medical necessity of services. The guidelines challenged by the suit are similar to those used from 2011-17, which a previous court found were "pervasively more restrictive than the generally accepted standards," according to a Nov. 5 news release from the legal team representing the plaintiffs.

