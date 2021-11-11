CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Health care coverage cost, credit card interest rates, veterans targeted by scammers

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployer health care coverage costs rise, credit card interest rates...

www.wfsb.com

WebMD

Average Family Health Care Coverage Surpasses $22,000 Per Year, Report Says

Nov. 11, 2021 -- Family health insurance obtained through an employer now tops more than $22,000 per year on average, according to new survey results by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Employees pay for about $6,000 of those costs, and companies cover the rest, the 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation Employer Health...
HEALTH
foxsanantonio.com

Better Business Bureau offers tips to veterans on how to avoid scammers

SAN ANTONIO - Recently, Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker has received reports of an increase in government impostor scams targeting veterans and military families. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), veterans and military retirees have lost more than $290 million to fraud, with a median loss of $700, since 2017. Approximately 29% of reports submitted to the FTC are regarding instances of government impostor scams which also account for the most money lost, $33.5 million.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bctv.org

Report: PA Kids’ Health Coverage Increased During Pandemic

Since the pandemic began, public health coverage for children has increased by 10% in Pennsylvania, and a new report underscored best practices to help ensure that affordable health care is accessible for kids and families. Becky Ludwick, vice president of public policy at Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, the group that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Money Monday: Fed interest rates, jobs report

Last week was a busy one for the Federal Reserve, as it reported its interest rate decision and the widely anticipated jobs report. To help us understand this is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs. Watch full video above. Do you...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
wxxv25.com

Morning Business Report: November 11th, 2021

Credit card interest rates are near all-time highs and scam calls targeting veterans are on the rise. Jane King is at the Nasdaq Market site with those stories and more.
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

Class action targets UnitedHealth behavioral care coverage guidelines, claim bundling

A class-action lawsuit filed Nov. 4 is accusing United Behavioral Health, a branch of UnitedHealthcare, of unjustly denying mental health claims. The lawsuit claims that United Behavioral Health denied coverage of behavioral health services to which members are allegedly entitled under UBH's "Level of Care Guidelines," which the insurer uses to evaluate medical necessity of services. The guidelines challenged by the suit are similar to those used from 2011-17, which a previous court found were "pervasively more restrictive than the generally accepted standards," according to a Nov. 5 news release from the legal team representing the plaintiffs.
LAW
107.3 KFFM

Looking For Health Care Coverage? Check Healthplanfinder

Looking for healthcare coverage? The annual open enrollment period for Washingtonians in 2022 started on November 1. More than 3,000 people have already signed up in Yakima County. Officials from Washington Health Benefit Exchange say more than 3,000 people in Yakima County have already secured health coverage for 2022 through...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
fox13news.com

AARP: Veterans, active service members more likely to be targeted by scammers

Sylmar - A recent survey conducted by AARP found that veterans, active-duty service members and their families are more often targeted by scammers than non-military consumers. "AARP’s latest survey, ‘Scambush: Military Veterans Battle Surprise Attacks from Scams and Fraud’ finds veterans, military, and their families continue to be significantly targeted more by con-artists and are losing money more than nonmilitary/non-veterans when approached by similar scams or schemes," according to AARP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSAT 12

This free online tool aims to help veterans and military families discuss health care coverage

As the nation recognizes Veterans Day on Nov. 11, it’s a time to honor and pay respect to those who have fought for the United States of America. The nonprofit organization AARP is proud to salute the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans, military and their families. “With over 4 million members nationwide who have served our country, we have a long history of providing free resources, important information, and timely programming to meet your unique needs.”
MILITARY
US News and World Report

4 Steps to Lower Your Credit Card Interest Rate

If you're trying to pay down a mountain of credit card debt, your interest rate makes a big difference. The average credit card annual percentage rate is now between about 15% and 23%, according to U.S. News calculations. But if you opened your account at a time when your credit wasn't that great and you've since improved it, you could be paying a higher rate than necessary.
CREDITS & LOANS

