CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

S.Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk dies

By -, Rodger BOSCH, Griffin SHEA and Susan NJANJI, WALTER DHLADHLA, Alessandro Iovino, GERARD JULIEN
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01se7U_0ctT48AZ00
Late president FW de Klerk apologises in a posthumous video message for 'the pain and hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done' /FW DE KLERK FOUNDATION/AFP

South Africa's last white president FW de Klerk died on Thursday aged 85, having helped steer the nation to democracy while never fully owning up to the horrors of the apartheid past.

He died at home early Thursday after a battle with cancer, his foundation said in a statement.

De Klerk freed Nelson Mandela from prison, unbanned political parties, and later shared a Nobel Peace Prize with the anti-apartheid icon.

Yet he never found a place in the democratic South Africa, and became seen as an apologist for the torture and killings committed by the segregationist regime.

His testimony had been demanded in several current cases seeking answers over past atrocities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0GyA_0ctT48AZ00
Mandela and de Klerk (R) with their joint Nobel Prizes /AFP/File

But in a surprise move, he tendered an apology -- in a posthumous video message.

"I without qualification apologise for the pain and hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indians in South Africa," he said in the video released by his foundation.

- 'Big but uneven legacy' -

The Nelson Mandela Foundation captured the sentiments of many, saying: "De Klerkâs legacy is a big one. It is also an uneven one, something South Africans are called to reckon with in this moment."

President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that De Klerk "played a vital role in our transition to democracy."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of the few foreign leaders to quickly offer condolences, hailed De Klerk's "steely courage and realism in doing what was manifestly right and leaving South Africa a better country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrIZH_0ctT48AZ00
Late President De Klerk (C) listens in Cape Town during the last "white" parliament session on December 22, 1993 /AFP/File

The office of one of the harshest critics of apartheid, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, said "the former president occupied an historic but difficult space in South Africa."

De Klerk's appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which uncovered the atrocities of the white-minority regime, met with Tutu's chagrin.

At the time, Tutu expressed "disappointment that the former president had not made a more wholesome apology on behalf of the National Party to the nation for the evils of apartheid," his foundation said.

- Dancing emojis -

Julius Malema, the 40-year-old leader of the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters, didn't hide his feelings. "Thank you God", he tweeted, followed by five dancing emojis, echoing the sentiments of many younger South Africans on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCxsl_0ctT48AZ00
De Klerk freed Nelson Mandela from prison, and unbanned political parties /AFP/File

But opposition Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said "rather than dividing our country, may his passing and his memory make us even more determined to work towards a united South Africa."

He said De Klerk's contribution to South Africa's transition to democracy "cannot be overstated" while his predecessor Tony Leon likened De Klerk to Mikhail Gorbachev.

Had he "not relinquished power in 1994, likely SA would be Syria or Venezuela today," Leon tweeted.

De Klerk sparked fury last year when he denied apartheid was a crime against humanity, despite the UN declaring it such.

"The idea that apartheid was a crime against humanity was and remains an agitprop project initiated by the Soviets... to stigmatise white South Africans," he said.

Ramaphosa reacted angrily, telling lawmakers that the comments were "treasonous".

De Klerk later apologised and retracted the controversial statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fc4Ry_0ctT48AZ00
Mourners bring flowers to late South African president FW de Klerk's house in Cape Town /AFP

Born in Johannesburg into a family of Afrikaners, a white ethnic group descended mainly from Dutch colonisers, his father was an apartheid senator who served briefly as interim president.

After studying law, De Klerk was elected to parliament as a member of the National Party that instituted apartheid.

De Klerk held several ministerial positions before he became president in 1989, a position he held until he handed over the reins to Mandela after the first democratic elections in 1994.

De Klerk later said freeing Mandela had "prevented a catastrophe".

His funeral dates are yet to be announced.

He is survived by his wife Elita, children Jan and Susan, and grandchildren.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of an impending "climate catastrophe", while environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg dismissed Saturday's COP26 climate conference deal as "blah, blah, blah". And even those who welcomed the deal in Glasgow said a huge amount of work remained to be done. Guterres acknowledged the shortcomings of the agreement, in a statement following the deal reached on Saturday evening at the Glasgow conference. "The #COP26 outcome is a compromise, reflecting the interests, contradictions and state of political will in the world today," he tweeted.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
PROTESTS
AFP

Maori tribe tells anti-vaxxers to stop using haka

The Maori tribe that owns rights to the "Ka Mate" haka told anti-vaccine protesters Monday to stop performing the famous ritual at demonstrations. The Ngati Toa -- a tribe or iwi in Maori -- is recognised under New Zealand law as the cultural guardian of the Ka Mate haka, which has featured prominently at recent protests against coronavirus-related restrictions. "Ngati Toa condemns the use of the Ka Mate haka to push and promote anti-Covid-19-vaccination messages," the tribe, based just outside Wellington, said in a statement. "We insist that protesters stop using our taonga (cultural treasure) immediately."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Tony Leon
Person
Julius Malema
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
PBS NewsHour

South Africa’s last apartheid president, F.W. de Klerk, dies

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died aged 85. Frederik Willem de Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the...
AFRICA
dallassun.com

South Africa's Last Apartheid President, FW de Klerk, Dead at 85

South Africa's last apartheid president, F.W. de Klerk, who shepherded the end of the country's system of white minority rule and who shared a Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela for that work -- died Thursday at his home near Cape Town. He was 85. In a statement, the F.W....
AFRICA
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy