Get ready for "the big dark" as many Seattleites know it: the city is set to lose an hour and 10 minutes of daylight this Sunday as Daylight Saving Time (DST) comes to an end. Washington will return to standard time this Sunday at 2 a.m., and clocks should be set back one hour to reflect the change. But many residents might remember that the Legislature passed a bill to keep the state in DST year-round in April 2019.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO