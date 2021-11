Serbia’s biggest telco Telekom Srbija has decided it could be even more successful following a strategic partnership with Vodafone. Despite the name, Telekom Srbija is not part of DT group and is instead mostly state-owned. As the former state monopoly it’s the dominant landline player as well as accounting for around half of the mobile market. Vodafone group, of course, doesn’t have a presence in Serbia, which is what allows it to help out other operators there via its Partner Markets programme.

