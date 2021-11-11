Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Cautionary Warning

Shutterstock

Coronavirus cases are plateauing in America, which is better than "rising dramatically" but it's a problem that they aren't plunging down. With an average of 70,000 daily cases here, too many people are getting sick. And more may come: As Europpe faces a new wave, experts are concerned a surge may come here. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Bloomberg. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

Dr. Fauci Warned We Could Veer Into More Trouble

"With regards to infections, we continue to see a downward trend in cases, in deaths and in hospitalizations," said Dr. Fauci. "But we seem to be plateauing at around 70,000 cases a day over the last several weeks. And we want to make that slope of decline to be much sharper in its deflection. And the way you do that is you get more people vaccinated. You know, we still have about 60 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet gotten vaccinated. We've got to get them vaccinated as we go into the colder months of the winter, when you have other respiratory infections like influenza and others, that could complicate the picture. So it's a mixed bag in general, some really good news, but we really [and to] keep our foot on the pedal and not pull back as we get into the winter months."

2

Dr. Fauci Said Here's What Happens Next

"What comes next is how well we get the country vaccinated," said Dr. Fauci. "The really good news is that the FDA has given the emergency use authorization, and the CDC has recommended vaccinations, for children from five to 11. There were 28 million children in that demographic category. And if we can get the overwhelming majority of those vaccinated, not only would it be a great relief to parents—protect the children—but it would have an impact on the dynamics of the spread. So that's one good news." Also: "We now have two orally administered antivirals. One of which has received an emergency use authorization from the FDA—molnupiravir—and the other, which has got good results from Pfizer, a protease inhibitor, which is now applying for an emergency use authorization. Those drugs, when given early, within the first three to five days of symptomatic infection, do a great deal of diminishing the likelihood that a person's infection will progress to hospitalizations and death."

Just don't think these drugs are a replacement for the vaccine. "That would be a misperception of reality. The fact is it is always, always better to prevent getting infected than it is to try and treat and infection the pills, which are really very good for those who unfortunately get infected. It diminishes the likelihood of hospitalization by 50% in one of the products and 89% in the other product. But you know how you get to 100% chance that you will not be hospitalized is don't get infected in the first place."

Have we given up on herd immunity? "Well, absolutely not," said Dr. Fauci. "I mean, if you look at the overall conceptual definition of herd immunity is when you get enough people protected in the community, either from having gotten infected and recovered. And we do recommend that those people still get vaccinated. Plus importantly, the percentage of the population that's vaccinated, you will know when you get to that point, when the cases are so low, they're barely detectable. That's what herd immunity means. We don't know what that percentage is. David. We know what it is for measles, for measles. It's over 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated. We don't know precisely what that number is. So rather than focusing or fixating on a number, let's just get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can. And when we get to that point, we'll know it, it will be very obvious."

Masking "ultimately will go away, but we're not there yet because we still have enough dynamics of infection in the community. Particularly as I mentioned a moment ago, the weekly average of a daily number of cases is about 70,000 per day. That is much too high to be pulling back on mitigation methods. We've seen now in Europe, in some of even the Western European countries like Germany and Denmark and others that have pulled back on some of their mitigation, they are now starting to see a surge. We don't want to do that. We're on a downward trend. We want to keep going on a downward trend. We're not going to be having to masks forever, but for now, particularly as the CDC recommends in indoor congregate settings where you don't really have a good handle on who's vaccinated and who's not under those circumstances, the CDC still recommends appropriately that we wear masks."

Europe is experiencing a new wave. Will we, before or during the holidays? "That is up to us," Fauci answered. "It really relates to what I mentioned just a moment ago. If we get the overwhelming proportion of unvaccinated people vaccinated, and we get those who have been vaccinated and are eligible to get a booster, if we get them boostered, we can go a long way to preventing any surge as we go into the winter. And in fact, for vaccinated people, you should look forward to a good family type of gathering in the home as we've always accustomed to do in Thanksgiving. And in Christmas, I know I'm planning to have a family gathering with my family. All of whom are vaccinated and enjoy the fan the season, but we gone to the society in general, the community in general, whether or not we get a surge is going to depend on how well we get people vaccinated." So get vaccinated, and to protect your life and the lives of others.