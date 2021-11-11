CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Cautionary Warning

By Alek Korab
EatThis
EatThis
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7ojs_0ctT3esz00
Shutterstock

Coronavirus cases are plateauing in America, which is better than "rising dramatically" but it's a problem that they aren't plunging down. With an average of 70,000 daily cases here, too many people are getting sick. And more may come: As Europpe faces a new wave, experts are concerned a surge may come here. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Bloomberg. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

Dr. Fauci Warned We Could Veer Into More Trouble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpxAC_0ctT3esz00
iStock

"With regards to infections, we continue to see a downward trend in cases, in deaths and in hospitalizations," said Dr. Fauci. "But we seem to be plateauing at around 70,000 cases a day over the last several weeks. And we want to make that slope of decline to be much sharper in its deflection. And the way you do that is you get more people vaccinated. You know, we still have about 60 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet gotten vaccinated. We've got to get them vaccinated as we go into the colder months of the winter, when you have other respiratory infections like influenza and others, that could complicate the picture. So it's a mixed bag in general, some really good news, but we really [and to] keep our foot on the pedal and not pull back as we get into the winter months."

2

Dr. Fauci Said Here's What Happens Next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqDOz_0ctT3esz00
iStock

"What comes next is how well we get the country vaccinated," said Dr. Fauci. "The really good news is that the FDA has given the emergency use authorization, and the CDC has recommended vaccinations, for children from five to 11. There were 28 million children in that demographic category. And if we can get the overwhelming majority of those vaccinated, not only would it be a great relief to parents—protect the children—but it would have an impact on the dynamics of the spread. So that's one good news." Also: "We now have two orally administered antivirals. One of which has received an emergency use authorization from the FDA—molnupiravir—and the other, which has got good results from Pfizer, a protease inhibitor, which is now applying for an emergency use authorization. Those drugs, when given early, within the first three to five days of symptomatic infection, do a great deal of diminishing the likelihood that a person's infection will progress to hospitalizations and death."

Just don't think these drugs are a replacement for the vaccine. "That would be a misperception of reality. The fact is it is always, always better to prevent getting infected than it is to try and treat and infection the pills, which are really very good for those who unfortunately get infected. It diminishes the likelihood of hospitalization by 50% in one of the products and 89% in the other product. But you know how you get to 100% chance that you will not be hospitalized is don't get infected in the first place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvApH_0ctT3esz00
Shutterstock

Have we given up on herd immunity? "Well, absolutely not," said Dr. Fauci. "I mean, if you look at the overall conceptual definition of herd immunity is when you get enough people protected in the community, either from having gotten infected and recovered. And we do recommend that those people still get vaccinated. Plus importantly, the percentage of the population that's vaccinated, you will know when you get to that point, when the cases are so low, they're barely detectable. That's what herd immunity means. We don't know what that percentage is. David. We know what it is for measles, for measles. It's over 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated. We don't know precisely what that number is. So rather than focusing or fixating on a number, let's just get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can. And when we get to that point, we'll know it, it will be very obvious."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiBcz_0ctT3esz00
iStock

Masking "ultimately will go away, but we're not there yet because we still have enough dynamics of infection in the community. Particularly as I mentioned a moment ago, the weekly average of a daily number of cases is about 70,000 per day. That is much too high to be pulling back on mitigation methods. We've seen now in Europe, in some of even the Western European countries like Germany and Denmark and others that have pulled back on some of their mitigation, they are now starting to see a surge. We don't want to do that. We're on a downward trend. We want to keep going on a downward trend. We're not going to be having to masks forever, but for now, particularly as the CDC recommends in indoor congregate settings where you don't really have a good handle on who's vaccinated and who's not under those circumstances, the CDC still recommends appropriately that we wear masks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spn5s_0ctT3esz00
Shutterstock

Europe is experiencing a new wave. Will we, before or during the holidays? "That is up to us," Fauci answered. "It really relates to what I mentioned just a moment ago. If we get the overwhelming proportion of unvaccinated people vaccinated, and we get those who have been vaccinated and are eligible to get a booster, if we get them boostered, we can go a long way to preventing any surge as we go into the winter. And in fact, for vaccinated people, you should look forward to a good family type of gathering in the home as we've always accustomed to do in Thanksgiving. And in Christmas, I know I'm planning to have a family gathering with my family. All of whom are vaccinated and enjoy the fan the season, but we gone to the society in general, the community in general, whether or not we get a surge is going to depend on how well we get people vaccinated." So get vaccinated, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Europpe#Bloomberg#Covid
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
11K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy