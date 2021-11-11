CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestinians: Israeli NSO spyware found on officials' phones

By JOSEPH KRAUSS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM -- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it has detected spyware developed by the Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group on the phones of three senior officials and accused Israel of using the military-grade Pegasus software to eavesdrop on them. The Palestinian accusations against NSO came as the...

