One person has been arrested after an alleged assault in Cardiff city centre on Friday, November 5th. Two people were taken to hospital and armed police were seen in the area. An inspector with South Wales Police told Express News: “I can confirm there has been an assault in the city centre this evening. It took place around 4.30pm.” The police have, however, not confirmed the details of the assault.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO