CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Alec Baldwin sued by Rust crew member over fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on film set

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago

A member of the Rust film crew has filed a lawsuit over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress”.

Serge Svetnoy, in charge of lighting, said that the bullet which killed his close friend narrowly missed him and he held her head as she died on the set of the Western in New Mexico.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court names nearly two dozen defendants associated with the film including Baldwin who was both star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

It is the first known lawsuit of what could be many stemming from the October 21 shooting, which also injured Rust director Joel Souza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kd30p_0ctT3VtK00
Alec Baldwin is being sued (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

“Simply put there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver or to be present anywhere on the ‘Rust’ set, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity,” the lawsuit says.

The suit says Svetnoy was setting up lighting within 6 or 7ft of Baldwin.

“What happened next will haunt plaintiff forever,” the suit says. “He felt a strange and terrifying whoosh of what felt like pressurised air from his right. He felt what he believed was gunpowder and other residual materials directly strike the right side of his face.”

Then, with his glasses scratched and his hearing muffled, he knelt to help Hutchins, the suit said.

The lawsuit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages to be determined later. It was filed in Los Angeles County because the plaintiff and most of the defendants are based there.

Gutierrez Reed’s lawyer Jason Bowles said in a statement on Wednesday that “we are convinced this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed. We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived”.

Mr Bowles said his client has provided authorities with a full interview and continues to assist them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVvGE_0ctT3VtK00
A lawsuit has been filed over the shooting (Jae C. Hong/AP) (AP)

“We are asking for a full and complete investigation of all of the facts, including the live rounds themselves, how they ended up in the ‘dummies’ box, and who put them in there,” the statement said.

Gutierrez Reed said last week that she had inspected the gun Baldwin shot but does not know how a live bullet ended up inside.

Halls, the assistant director, said last week that he hoped the tragedy prompted the film industry to “re-evaluate its values and practices” to ensure no one is harmed again, but did not provide details.

Authorities have said that Halls handed the weapon to Baldwin and announced “cold gun”, indicating that the weapon was safe to use.

Baldwin said on video on October 30 that the shooting was a “one-in-a-trillion event” saying: “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

The director Souza told detectives that Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in which he drew a revolver from his holster and pointed it toward the camera, which Hutchins and Souza were behind, according to court records in New Mexico.

Souza said the scene did not call for the use of live rounds and Gutierrez Reed said real ammunition should never have been present, according to court records.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the set. Authorities have said much investigation still needs to be done before getting to a point where criminal charges could be considered.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newschain

Miramax seeks to halt Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction NFT auction

Miramax has filed a lawsuit against director Quentin Tarantino over the director’s plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on Pulp Fiction. The entertainment company alleges that Tarantino’s planned offerings violate the copyrights it holds to the director’s 1994 film, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
newschain

Charles given River Jordan water for future baptisms of royal babies

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter could be baptised with River Jordan water after the Prince of Wales was given precious vials of the liquid. Royal babies are traditionally christened with the water – said to have been used to baptise Jesus – and Charles was given the water during a visit to Jordan.
WORLD
newschain

Murder victim’s missing clothes a matter of deep regret, says BBC

The BBC has said it is a “matter of very deep regret” that the missing clothes of “Babes in the Wood” murder victim Karen Hadaway were never found. Director-general Tim Davie wrote to MP Julian Knight, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, after he appeared before the committee in September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Film Crew#Colt
newschain

Rothwell planning to appeal against Limerick penalty

Philip Rothwell is to appeal over the decision of the Limerick stewards to fine him €2,000, suspend jockey Adam Short for 10 days and ban Duffys Hodey for 60 days following a running and riding inquiry. The penalties were handed out following the first division of the Fexco Asset Finance...
SPORTS
newschain

Gok Wan feels inspired to help more people after receiving MBE

TV presenter Gok Wan who is known for helping people feel and look their best, said he feels “inspired” to try and help even more after he finally collected his MBE. The fashion stylist and How To Look Good Naked presenter collected an MBE for services to fashion and social awareness under his birth name of Kowkhyn Wan from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
newschain

Charles and Camilla visit site of Jesus’s baptism

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall shared a poignant moment after following in the footsteps of Jesus and visiting the site in the Middle East where it is said he was baptised. Charles and Camilla stood in silent contemplation by waters from the River Jordan – famously used...
RELIGION
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy