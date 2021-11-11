CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil extends losses triggered by U.S. inflation fears

By Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped to $82 a barrel on Thursday, extending sharp falls triggered by concerns over rising U.S. inflation while OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high energy prices. Brent crude futures lost 52 cents, or 0.63%, to $82.12 a barrel by 1343...

