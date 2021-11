New record highs have been made by the USD/TRY in early trading as the Forex pair has climbed above 10.00000. A look at nearly any technical chart shows the Forex pair has been within the grasp of a long-term bullish trend, and this is not likely coming to an end soon. The question for traders is how the momentum of the USD/TRY can be taken advantage of in the midst of this storm which continues to threaten new heights.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO