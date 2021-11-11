Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Irene!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Irene!

Irene is a 12 year old long haired cat. She was a stray when she arrived at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. She’s been declawed in her front paws. Irene is very sweet and loves pets and cuddles.

HAWS staff say Irene would do well in almost any home. Because she’s a little older, younger cats might be a little overwhelming for her.

Through Thanksgiving, HAWS is running it’s “Thanks For Giving Me a Home” promotion. All animals 6 months or older will have their adoption fees cut in half!

If you’re looking for a pet that’s Pawsitively Milwaukee, check out HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

