WWE revealed the Men's and Women's teams for their upcoming Raw vs SmackDown matches at Survivor Series, and there's no question they are loaded with talent. Most of the teams are comprised of stars who have been a part of either Raw or SmackDown for a while, but the women's SmackDown team is a breath of fresh air, as it includes two new additions to SmackDown from NXT in Shotzi and Aliyah. While fans are excited about that and don't dislike the full lineup (which includes Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya as well), fans are frustrated and shocked that another blue brand new addition in Toni Storm is not part of the team.

