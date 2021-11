Asylum-seeking migrants have experienced a higher success rate with their immigration cases under the Biden administration, according to new data.A new report by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), found an uptick in the number of cases granted asylum since President Joe Biden took office. Austin Kocher, a TRAC researcher, told Border Report on Monday that the number of asylums granted began to significantly increase in May and June and that the overall increase even includes the three months during the fiscal year when Donald Trump remained president.

