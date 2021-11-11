Trevena Adds Seasoned Biopharma Commercial Executive To Senior Leadership Team

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the addition of Patricia Drake to its senior leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer.

'I am thrilled to have Pattie join our executive team and help us bring OLINVYK to the next level," said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. "Pattie brings more than 30 years of experience successfully launching multiple products in the hospital market and will be a welcomed addition to our experienced leadership team. She has already begun working on an accelerated plan to drive formulary wins, expand OLINVYK's target opportunities, and optimize our field team."

Ms. Drake has held numerous U.S. and global commercial roles in marketing, sales, and strategy and is widely regarded as an influential and inclusive leader with a consistent track record of exceeding financial performance. At Merck, she served as Managing Director and CEO of Merck, Sharp & Dohme (MSD) Finland, Leader of U.S. Market Operations and Strategy Realization, and Hospital Business Unit Leader in Canada where she led the successful launch of multiple commercial products, including Bridion®, a highly successful post-surgical product with over $1 billion worldwide sales in 2020.

"I am excited to join the Trevena team as we look to position OLINVYK for success in 2022," said Patricia Drake. "The team has done a great job building initial uptake and advocacy over the past eight months. With the first foundational months of the launch complete, I look forward to leading the next phase of our strategy and delivering this novel therapeutic to more patients in need."

In addition, Bob Yoder will take on the role of Chief Business Officer and Head of Commercial Operations where he will work closely with Ms. Drake on the OLINVYK launch as well as market development activities related to the Company's advancing pipeline.

"Bob's experience in commercial operations and global operations will help us accelerate OLINVYK's performance as we see hospitals begin to reopen and field sales teams return to live engagements in 2022. In addition, Bob will focus on building the market opportunity for TRV027 for COVID-19 and non-COVID related indications as we approach the NIH / ACTIV trial topline data readout in mid-2022," said Carrie Bourdow.

About OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injectionOLINVYK is a new chemical entity approved by the FDA in August 2020. OLINVYK contains oliceridine, an opioid, which is a Schedule II controlled substance with a high potential for abuse similar to other opioids. It is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. OLINVYK is available in 1 mg/1 mL and 2 mg/2 mL single-dose vials, and a 30 mg/30 mL single-patient-use vial for patient-controlled analgesia (PCA). Approved PCA doses are 0.35 mg and 0.5 mg and doses greater than 3 mg should not be administered. The cumulative daily dose should not exceed 27 mg. Please see Important Safety Information, including the BOXED WARNING, and full prescribing information at www.OLINVYK.com.

About TrevenaTrevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company's novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Dan FerryManaging DirectorLifeSci Advisors, LLCdaniel@lifesciadvisors.com(617) 430-7576

PR & Media Contact:Sasha BennettAssociate Vice PresidentClyde GroupSasha.Bennett@clydegroup.com(239) 248-3409