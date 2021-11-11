CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shutterstock Promotes SVP Of Product Meghan Schoen To Chief Product Officer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the promotion of Meghan Schoen to Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Schoen will spearhead the development and execution of Shutterstock's product vision. She will focus on strengthening the Company's portfolio of content, services, application, and data business lines, and help the team to bring to market new and innovative products to meet evolving customer needs and demands.

Schoen's appointment follows the success of Shutterstock's new flexible product solutions, AI-powered features, and the launch of Creative Flow, a suite of applications powered by creative insights designed to enhance creativity, encourage collaboration and allow customers to create with confidence. Schoen will continue to work with the product team to innovate and deliver products and services which allow Shutterstock's customers to create with an enhanced, data-driven workflow.

"Through her business acumen and conscientious leadership, Meghan has proven to be an integral member of the team shaping Shutterstock's strategy for making content and applications accessible to our customers globally,'' said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "I am delighted to be officially welcoming her into the Executive Committee, where she will continue to bring her invaluable knowledge and experience to further Shutterstock's growth, transforming our business into a creative, intelligent platform."

In her previous role as SVP of Product at the Company, Schoen oversaw the Product and UX function, where she was responsible for driving Shutterstock's product strategy and roadmap. She led several of the Company's recent acquisitions, such as PicMonkey, TurboSquid and three artificial intelligence platforms. Prior to Shutterstock, Schoen served as VP, Product Management at Meredith where she drove the consumer product vision, strategy, and execution for all Meredith and legacy Time brands.

Schoen added, "Since joining the Shutterstock team in October 2020, I've been so excited by the rate of transformation the company has experienced. The product team has played an exciting and important role in supporting Shutterstock on its mission to be an end-to-end creative platform. I look forward to deepening relationships and continuing to deliver innovative products that will truly impact our customers."

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos , 3D models and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.9 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 390 million images and more than 23 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace ; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-promotes-svp-of-product-meghan-schoen-to-chief-product-officer-301421675.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Business Report

MadHive Names a Chief Product Officer

MadHive, described as “the enterprise software platform that powers modern media,” has a new Chief Product Officer. Craig Berlingo will lead product strategy and development for MadHive’s suite of customizable ad tech software. Prior to joining MadHive, Berlingo recently served as Head of Product at Telaria, where he grew the...
BUSINESS
vermontbiz.com

Marathon Health adds Chief Product and Technology Officer to accelerate innovation

Marathon Health, an employer health company, announces the addition of Venkataraman “Venkat” J. Chittoor as Chief Product & Technology Officer. Chittoor will lead the development, launch and scale of digital products and health services to deliver a superior patient experience and predictable outcomes. Marathon Health has earned a reputation as...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TVDataNow Announces Appointment of Former LiveRamp Executive Amit Saraf as New Chief Product Officer

Data/Identity Product Expert to Lead TVDataNow’s Efforts to Build Out Company’s Attribution Solution. TVDataNow, the measurement platform for Connected TV (CTV) and OTT advertising, announced Amit Saraf has joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer. In his new role at TVDataNow, Amit will oversee the company’s overall product vision, strategy, development, and attribution solution. Amit will report directly to TVDataNow CEO and Founder John Hamilton.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Poshmark names former Amazon exec as CFO

Poshmark Inc. has named Rodrigo Brumana the company's new chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Brumana joins from Amazon.com Inc. where he was CFO of the company's global Private Brands business. "While we believe Poshmark has a deep bench across its finance team, we believe this hire brings more stability to company leadership and highlight Mr. Brumana's experience across marketplaces as we reiterate our market outperform rating and $30 price target," wrote JMP analysts in a note. Poshmark, which sells both new and secondhand items, recently reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and analysts. The stock was downgraded to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svp#Product Management#Chief Product Officer#Consumer Product#Sstk#Cpo#Company#Creative Flow#The Executive Committee#Ux#Picmonkey#Turbosquid
TheStreet

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces Completion Of Upsized $253 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (the "Company") today announced the closing of its upsized and oversubscribed initial public offering of 25,300,000 units, including 3,300,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "LGVCU" on November 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (DM) - Get DESKTOP METAL, INC. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

THIRDHOME Welcomes New SVP Of Business Development

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier travel club for second homeowners, THIRDHOME, is pleased to appoint Chad Rowe as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Chad will be responsible for managing existing partnerships, while seeking new affiliations with luxury resorts, developments, and vacation rental management companies in the US. With 20+ years of experience in luxury resort real estate sales, property management, and vacation rentals, Chad's industry expertise and network of luxury developments will be a great asset in advancing THIRDHOME'S business model.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating the officers and directors of AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) to determine whether they violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. AppHarvest is a sustainable food company that operates applied technology greenhouses to produce fresh, chemical-free, non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and related products.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DISCOVERY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Discovery, Inc. On Behalf Of Discovery Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery" or the "Company") (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of Discovery stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Discovery has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RCMW Announces Appointment Of Vice President

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (RCMW:OTCBB) - RCMW Group Inc. ("RCMW" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edward DeStefano as Vice President of RCMW's wholly owned subsidiary 4033002, a Wyoming Company. Mr. DeStefano is a Nevada-based professional. He will be responsible in helping...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Panasonic Chooses Box As Its Content Collaboration Platform

Box, Inc. (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report, the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Panasonic Information Systems Co., Ltd. has adopted Box for simple and secure cloud content management, and for collaboration with its expanding ecosystem. As Digital Transformation accelerates, Panasonic needed to enable cloud nativity, and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Excellicon Products Included In Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem; SAFE™

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excellicon Inc. an advanced and innovative provider of end-to-end timing constraints products announced inclusion of its products into the Samsung foundry verification tool line up; SAFE™ (Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem), as part of verified EDA solutions employed by Samsung foundry team dedicated to design and IP-verification services to help customers from early concept to large scale manufacturing.Excellicon products are designed to simplify the timing constraints design process and shorten the design cycles by eliminating iterative constraints design and verification tasks. Generally, hand written constraints pose a high risk when it comes down to timing closure while missing a proper timing constraints definition can lead to potential chip failure and silicon respin.ConMan (Constraints Manager), and ConCert (Constraints Certifier) are both designed to eliminate the risks and provide designers with insight and subjective information from early RTL stage to final tape-out about the state of chip timing requirements.Other capabilities in Excellicon products can help to significantly help in efficiency of design flows by reducing the need for gate level sims, simulation of timing constraints, design of clock tree topology, and overall chip planning and verification process. The benefit is ability to perform early stage physical prototyping and timing impact for a high quality final tape-out from start to finish."Having a robust reference design flow is crucial to success and timely chip tape-out. Samsung SAFE methodology will enable users to get their products to market faster and more efficiently," said Rick Eram, VP of sales and marketing at Excellicon.He continued, "At Excellicon we believe by providing capabilities to design and verify the timing constraints from RTL to final tape-out will enable the same assurances on the timing side as those available for decades on the functional side of the design. By automating the design and verification of timing requirements we are enabling a significant upside in timing quality, performance and confidence level for designs handed off to Samsung foundry. Additionally, by eliminating communication and handoff gaps the overall design experience will be targeted and efficient. We are pleased with Samsung's decision for inclusion of our products in one of the most advanced design and foundry services and flows."SAFE forum is held online on November 17 th-18 th of this year. Samsung Foundry and SAFE™ Partners will reveal solutions around designing next generation of Performance Platforms 2.0: Innovation, Intelligence, Integration. "This forum is designed to demonstrate how future designs using Samsung Foundry Technology will enable a seamless and collaborative environment for fastest time to market path for customers employing Samsung foundry design capabilities and products. Excellicon provides timing constraints design, validation and handoff as part of our Performance Platform 2.0 methodology," said Sangyun Kim, Vice President of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics About ExcelliconExcellicon is an innovative provider of end-to-end Timing Constraints Analysis and Debugging solutions for the automation of constraints authoring, completion, and validation from RTL to GDS with innovative analysis and debugging infrastructures. Excellicon products Constraints Manager, Constraints Certifier, Exception-ToolBox (ET), Budgeting-Tool Box (BT), Equivalence-Checker (EQ), ConTree, and ConStruct address the needs of designers at every stage of SOC design, planning and implementation in a unified end-2-end environment - Timing Closure; Done Once! Done Right! www.excellicon.comPhoto(s): https://www.prlog.org/12893926Press release distributed by PRLog.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

WellBiz Brands, Inc. Signs Multi-Unit International Agreement Bringing Iconic Beauty Brand Drybar To The Renowned British Department Store Harrods

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands, Inc., a franchise portfolio company operating five distinct beauty and wellness brands, announced today it signed a 12-unit Drybar® shop agreement with Harrods®, the world's leading luxury department store. As part of this agreement, the Drybar brand will bring its premier blow dry experience to Harrods' flagship store in Knightsbridge, London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland before the end of the year and to H beauty stores in Lakeside and Milton Keyes, England in early 2022, as well as additional locations. WellBiz Brands, Inc. acquired the franchisor rights for Drybar shops earlier this year and has already signed 44 agreements with 13 ownership groups including Harrods, the first international franchise deal for the brand.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Publicis Groupe promotes Magnus Djaba to global chief client officer

Publicis Groupe has promoted Magnus Djaba, its current global president of Saatchi & Saatchi, to the new role of global chief client officer. The London-based Djaba will report directly to Publicis Groupe chariman and CEO Arthur Sadoun in his new role, and will join the Publicis Groupe Management Committee. Publicis said Djaba would be responsible for “coordinating and ensuring seamless access to Publicis Groupe’s best-in-class capabilities in data, creativity, media and technology for all of its global clients.”
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

Zunzi’s Promotes Ryan Harrison to Chief Operating Officer

Zunzi’s, the Savannah-based fast-casual concept known for its South African-inspired sandwiches, bowls and salads, has promoted Ryan Harrison to the position of chief operating officer for Zunzi’s and its beach-bar sister concept, Zunzibar. In his new role, Harrison is charged with developing programs to grow the Zunzi’s and Zunzibar brands,...
FOOD & DRINKS
martechseries.com

Digimarc Appoints Ken Sickles as Chief Product Officer

Digimarc Corporation, creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, announced it has appointed Ken Sickles as Chief Product Officer (CPO), a key member of the leadership team. Reporting to the CEO, Riley McCormack, Sickles will help develop, deliver and support Digimarc’s world-class global technology platform that advances the reach and effectiveness of automatic identification of media across multiple industries, while also supporting product and engineering teams and go-to-market strategies.
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Automatic Spring Products Corp. promotes CFO to president

A Grand Haven manufacturer is elevating its CFO to the role of president and CFO. Grand Haven-based Automatic Spring Products Corp. (ASPC) — a technology-focused, high-volume manufacturer of custom-designed springs, wire forms, flat springs, stampings and assemblies — said Tuesday, Nov. 9, it is elevating CFO Scott Zylstra to the role of president and CFO to allow longtime President and CEO Steve Moreland to focus exclusively on the strategic future of the company.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
TheStreet

Charles River Laboratories Promotes Birgit Girshick To Chief Operating Officer

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) - Get Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Report today announced that Birgit Girshick has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In her most recent role as Corporate Executive Vice President, Ms. Girshick has been responsible for oversight and leading...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy