Golden Key Group Receives HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Key Group (GKG), a professional services firm redefining workforce optimization, is a 2021 recipient of the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. The award recognizes exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining America's veterans.

"Veterans are highly-skilled, are problem solvers by nature, and thrive as part of a team - they bring tremendous value to our workforce," said Jeffrey Fowler, GKG's president and a retired Navy Vice Admiral. "By hiring veterans, we support the families who have sacrificed so much to serve our nation - it's a win-win. We are thrilled to receive a federal distinction that demonstrates our commitment to veterans."

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievements in veteran employment. GKG met a robust set of criteria to earn the Department of Labor award.

During a virtual ceremony for 2021 Medallion recipients, U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, said, "You have invested in veterans' talents, veterans' leadership, and by doing that you have invested in your businesses, our economy, and the future of our country. You have our gratitude and partnership."

This is GKG's third official recognition as a veteran-friendly employer just this year. In March, GKG became Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified - an official program of the Commonwealth of Virginia. In July, GKG became Hire Our Heroes certified - the top destination for veterans seeking employment. GKG is active in the military community, participating in events like Recruit Military job fairs, Women Divers Hall of Fame, National Hire a Veteran Day, and Blue Star Families Welcome Week.

Beyond GKG's investment in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans, the company also strives to support veterans within its ranks. In 2021, GKG launched a Veteran Resource Group (VRG) with a mission to increase awareness of veteran issues, provide a collaborative network supporting the professional development of veteran employees, and advance policies supporting veteran inclusion, retention, and career mobility.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-key-group-receives-hire-vets-gold-medallion-award-301421847.html

SOURCE Golden Key Group

IN THIS ARTICLE
