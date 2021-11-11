Kezar Life Sciences To Present At The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 a.m. EST.

A webcast of the event may be accessed at the "Events & Presentations" section of Kezar's website at https://www.kezarlifesciences.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company's platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors is underway. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

