CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Verastem Oncology To Present At The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. ET).

A webcast of the presentation will be available on investors section of the Company's website at www.verastem.com. An archived presentation will be made available for 30 days.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) (Verastem, Inc.) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and FAK inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005376/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

VERB Announces At The Market Equity Offering Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under which it may sell up to $30 million of its common stock from time to time through an "at-the-market" or ATM equity offering program (the "ATM Offering").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Recbio Receives Pharmaceutical Production License From Jiangsu Medical Products Administration For Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine

TAIZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. ("Recbio"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines that can address prevalent diseases with significant burdens, recently announced that the company has received the Pharmaceutical Production License (scope: recombinant two-component COVID-19 vaccine [CHO cell]) issued by the Jiangsu Medical Products Administration(JSMPA). It indicates that Recbio's production facility in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, China (Taizhou facility) has been qualified to manufacture the recombinant two-component COVID-19 vaccine [CHO cell] (ReCOV), which signifies that Recbio has taken another significant step towards a vaccine enterprise with an entire industry chain cover research, production and marketing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

Saniona Initiates Phase 2b Clinical Trial Of Tesomet For Hypothalamic Obesity

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2b clinical trial of Tesomet in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO). Tesomet is an investigational fixed-dose combination therapy of tesofensine, a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor , and metoprolol, a beta-1 selective blocker . Data from the trial are expected in the second half of 2023.
HEALTH
TheStreet

AdaptHealth To Participate In Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get AdaptHealth Corp. Report ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Steve Griggs, CEO, Josh Parnes, President, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17, at 1:20 pm ET.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies#Health Care#Verastem Oncology#Cancer#Drugs#Uk#Company#Vstm Rrb#Raf Mek#Fak#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

Veracyte Announces New Data On Immuno-Oncology Offerings Presented At SITC 2021

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that new data from three posters were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting, highlighting the company's immuno-oncology offerings for biopharmaceutical and academic researchers. The data demonstrate the ability of Brightplex to assess the spatial distribution of targeted...
CANCER
TheStreet

Magnite To Present At Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced that management will be presenting at the following financial conferences:. Management will host meetings at the 12 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 16 th;. Management...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

U.S. Physical Therapy To Participate In The 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference And The 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Virtual Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) - Get U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Report, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced that Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. On the following Thursday, November 18, 2021, Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Virtual Conference. The presentations will cover an overview of the Company.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

NCR To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get NCR Corporation Report, a global enterprise technology provider, will present at the following investor conferences:. November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference. November 18, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time at the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
U.K.
Benzinga

Tilray Joins Two Jefferies Investor Conferences – Healthcare And Consumer

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) confirmed Thursday it will participate in two Jefferies investor conferences. On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 PM ET. On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Tilray...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Protagonist Therapeutics To Participate In Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at upcoming healthcare investor conferences hosted by Jefferies and Piper Sandler. Presentation Details:. Event:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Agilon Health To Participate In Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

Agilon health, inc. (AGL) , the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat presentation on Thursday, November 18 at 9:10 AM Eastern Time.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Chimerix Announces Upcoming Presentations At The Society For Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting 2021

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held in Boston, MA from November 19-21, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

AVEO Oncology Announces Participation At Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO), a commercial stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:. Stifel 2021 Healthcare ConferenceDate: Monday, November 15Time: 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. 4 th Annual Evercore ISI Healthconx ConferenceDate: Tuesday, November 30Time: 12:35 p.m....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Global RAS Targeting Therapies Market Report 2021-2031 With Profiles Of Amgen, GlobeImmune, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis, Onconova Therapeutics, Targovax, Verastem Oncology

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " RAS Targeting Therapies by Target Indication, Type of Molecule, Type of Therapy, and Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2031 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 'RAS Targeting Therapies Market Report' features an extensive...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation At The Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) ("MultiPlan", or the "Company"), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. Healthcare industry, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually on November 11, 2021, beginning at 4:20 pm Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer Mark Tabak, Chief Financial Officer David Redmond, and Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Luke Montgomery, will be participating on behalf of the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Day One Announces Presentation At 2021 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Virtual Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically-defined cancers, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the 2021 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Virtual Annual Meeting, being held from November 10-13, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Intensity Therapeutics' Data On Lead Asset, INT230-6, Accepted For Presentation At Two Major Scientific Clinical Oncology Conferences In November

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc.("Intensity"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, first-in-class immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that data on the Company's novel lead asset, INT230-6, will be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting (CTOS) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36 th Annual Meeting (SITC) in November.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy