Chimerix Announces Upcoming Presentations At The Society For Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting 2021

By GlobeNewswire
 5 days ago

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held in Boston, MA from November 19-21, 2021.

Details for the late-breaking plenary oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Clinical efficacy of ONC201 in recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma patients Abstract Number: LTBK-05 Date and Time: November 20, 2021 from 9:37 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. ET Presenter: Isabel Arrillaga-Romany, M.D., Ph. D., Massachusetts General Hospital

Details for additional oral and poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Single agent activity of ONC201 in non-midline H3 K27M-mutant diffuse gliomas Abstract Number: CTNI-27 Date and Time: November 19, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Yazmin Odia, M.D., M.S., FAAN, Miami Cancer Institute

Title: Safety of ONC201 administered two consecutive days per week in pediatric H3 K27M-mutant glioma patients Abstract Number: CTNI-36 Date and Time: November 19, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Sharon L. Gardner, M.D., New York University School of Medicine

Title: Dual metabolic reprogramming by ONC201/TIC10 and 2-Deoxyglucose has a strong antiproliferative effect on medulloblastoma cells Abstract Number: EXTH-68 Date and Time: November 19, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Georg Karpel-Massler, M.D., Ph.D., Ulm University

Title: Induction of Synthetic Lethality by Activation of Mitochondrial ClpP and Inhibition of HDAC1/2 in Glioblastoma Abstract Number: TAMI-17 Date and Time: November 19, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Trang T. Nguyen, Ph.D., Columbia University

Title: Harnessing Cellular Stress for Immune Targeting of DIPGs Abstract Number: EXTH-30 Date and Time: November 19, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Donghang Cheng, Ph.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Title: Serial plasma and CSF cell-free tumor DNA (cf-tDNA) tracking in diffuse midline glioma patients undergoing treatment with ONC201 Abstract Number: BIOM-28 Date and Time: November 21, 2021 from 11:35 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. ET Presenter: Evan Cantor, M.D., J.D., Washington University at St. Louis

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. In June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval of TEMBEXA for the treatment of smallpox as a medical countermeasure. The Company has two other advanced clinical-stage development programs, ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). ONC201 is in development for recurrent H3 K27M mutant glioma. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations: Michelle LaSpaluto919-972-7115 ir@chimerix.com Will O'ConnorStern Investor Relations212-362-1200 will@sternir.com

