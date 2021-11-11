CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glaukos Technologies Featured In Numerous Scientific Abstracts At The 2021 American Academy Of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) - Get Glaukos Corp Report, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, announced today that its technologies will be highlighted in various scientific programming at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting, being held November 12-15, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Key Glaucoma Presentations:

  • Daniela Alvarez-Ascencio, MDPatient-Reported Outcomes After Incisional Glaucoma Surgery vs. MIGS
  • John P. Berdahl, MDTwo-Year Outcomes of the Prospective Randomized Controlled Multicenter Phase 2b Trial of iDose ® TR vs. Topical Timolol
  • Brian E. Flowers, MDProspective Multicenter Pivotal Trial of iStent Infinite™ Trabecular Micro-Bypass in Advanced to Refractory Glaucoma
  • Fritz H. Hengerer, MDFive-Year Outcomes of Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents ( iStent inject ® ) Implanted with or Without Cataract Surgery
  • George LinPatient Characteristics and Cost Experience in Trabecular Micro-Bypass Surgery Among ACA Marketplace Plans
  • Umair Sheikh Ahmed Qidwai, MDA Real-World Comparison of iStent inject Combined with Phacoemulsification and Endocyclophotocoagulation (ICE2) With PreserFlo MicroShunt and Xen45 Implants in the UK: A 1-Year Outcome
  • Wesam Mahmoud Shamseldin Shalaby, MDHemorrhagic Complications Following Trabecular Micro-Bypass Surgery in the Setting of Antithrombotic Therapy

Key Glaucoma Courses:

  • Steven R. Sarkisian, MDMIGS: Devices and Incisional Techniques

Key Corneal Health Presentations:

  • Sri GaneshComparison of Long-Term Outcomes and Refractive Stability Following SMILE vs. SMILE Combined with Accelerated Cross-Linking
  • Seyed Javad Hashemian, MDVisual and Refractive Outcomes and Complications of Customized PRK Plus Accelerated Cross-Linking in Early Keratoconus vs. Customized LASEK in Myopic Subjects

Key Corneal Health Courses:

  • Eric D. Donnenfeld, MDCorneal Cross-Linking: Current Indications, Applications, Outcomes and Complications Management: The U.S. FDA-Approved Technique and Evolving Technology and Techniques Used Globally
  • Preeya K. Gupta, MDDo's and Don'ts of Corneal Cross-Linking for Keratoconus
  • Uri Soiberman, MDWhat's New in the Surgical Treatment of Keratoconus

Abstracts and full session details can be found at www.aao.org/annual-meeting.

Glaukos will also be exhibiting on the showroom floor throughout AAO at booth #4015.

The AAO Annual Meeting is among the largest gatherings of ophthalmic physicians, medical personnel, and industry executives in the ophthalmic industry. All educational content of the AAO Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and AAO does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices or services.

About Glaukos

Glaukos ( www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent ® , its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the timing and extent to which obtain regulatory approval for investigational products, our ability to successfully commercialize such products, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate financial coverage and reimbursement for our products, and the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products as might be suggested in the presentations at the AAO meeting. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos and our business are described in detail under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 8, 2021. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

