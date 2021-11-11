CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Charles River Laboratories Promotes Birgit Girshick To Chief Operating Officer

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) - Get Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Report today announced that Birgit Girshick has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In her most recent role as Corporate Executive Vice President, Ms. Girshick has been responsible for oversight and leading the strategic direction of the Discovery Services, Safety Assessment, and Biologics Solutions businesses. She has also been overseeing the integration of the Cognate BioServices and Vigene Biosciences acquisitions, as well as the future growth strategy for the Company's Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO business. In her new role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and in addition to her current responsibilities, Ms. Girshick will add oversight of the Research Models and Services business, at which she began her Charles River career in 1989. During her tenure at the Company, Ms. Girshick has established an exceptional record of operational management and leadership, including the development of growth strategies across a number of businesses and geographic regions, the integration of newly acquired businesses, the implementation of successful business transformation initiatives, and the enhancement of the Company's digital enterprise and connectivity with its clients.

James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Birgit's promotion to Chief Operating Officer will further align our unique, non-clinical portfolio under an operational leader with a track record of success at Charles River. Her operational expertise will enable us to further advance our mission and enhance the value that we provide to all of our stakeholders, as we strive to make continued progress towards our strategic and financial goals. I look forward to continuing to work side-by-side with Birgit as we drive the Company's growth strategy and enhance our position as the leading, non-clinical contract research organization."

Ms. Girshick will continue to report directly to James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. In May 2021, the Company announced that Mr. Foster entered into an amended employment agreement with the Company, which extended his employment through February 12, 2026. The purpose of the agreement was to continue to benefit from Mr. Foster's decades of experience at Charles River and unique skill set by promoting the retention of Mr. Foster.

Management Biography

Birgit Girshick joined Charles River in 1989 and held positions of increasing responsibility in the Company's Research Models and Services (RMS) Germany and Avian Vaccine Services businesses. In 2010, Ms. Girshick was promoted to Corporate Vice President, Biologics Testing Solutions, followed by a promotion to Corporate Senior Vice President, Research Models and Biologics Testing Solutions in 2013. In 2016, Ms. Girshick assumed responsibility for the Global Discovery Services business. In 2018, Ms. Girshick was promoted to Corporate Executive Vice President overseeing the Discovery, Safety Assessment, Biologics Testing Solutions, and Avian Vaccine Services business units. In 2021, she also assumed responsibility for the company's Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO business. In her most recent role, Ms. Girshick was responsible for leading these global businesses, which includes guiding their strategic direction, driving operational excellence and growth, maintaining client and partnership relationships, leading the organization's digital transformation and integrating acquisitions.

Ms. Girshick received a B.A. degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and an M.B.A. degree from the University of Rhode Island. She is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "will," "may," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements in this news release regarding Charles River's projected future performance, including revenue and earnings per share growth. Forward-looking statements are based on Charles River's current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A further description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in Charles River's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 17, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed on November 3, 2021, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by Charles River, and Charles River assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in this news release except as required by law.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005488/en/

Comments / 0

Related
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Steve Mangapit named chief operating officer for Western Growers

Steve Mangapit named chief operating officer for Western Growers. Steve Mangapit has been named the first chief operating officer in Western Growers history, and in the new role he will be focused on operational efficiencies, improvements and innovations at the company. Mangapit will start in January 2022. He joins Western...
BUSINESS
Providence Business News

The Fogarty Center’s New Chief Operating Officer

Heather Alge was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Fogarty Center, which services children and adults with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities. Heather’s career started in 2001 as a direct support professional working in a community-based day program supporting individuals who lived at LADD Center. In 2008 she...
TheStreet

Kira Pharmaceuticals Appoints Teri Loxam As Chief Operating Officer And Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SUZHOU, Jiangsu, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company pioneering transformational complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Teri Loxam as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Loxam will replace interim CFO Matt Gorman and will oversee finance along with several strategic and operational functions of the company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

AKRU Announces Appointment Of Will Powers As Chief Operating Officer

CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKRU , a new real estate investing company that built the first blockchain-based trading platform which allows fractional investments, today announced that alternative investment industry veteran Will Powers has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. AKRU has been backed by a number of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Executive#Biologics Solutions#Vigene Biosciences#Company S Cell
TheStreet

Cyber Defense Labs Names Michael Spotts New Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nation-wide search, Cyber Defense Labs, a Dallas-based expert cybersecurity services firm that helps companies strengthen security and reduce risk across their business environments, announced today that it is promoting Michael Spotts from chief technology officer (CTO) and vice president of cyber managed security services to serve as Cyber Defense Labs' chief operating officer (COO).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RCMW Announces Appointment Of Vice President

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (RCMW:OTCBB) - RCMW Group Inc. ("RCMW" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edward DeStefano as Vice President of RCMW's wholly owned subsidiary 4033002, a Wyoming Company. Mr. DeStefano is a Nevada-based professional. He will be responsible in helping...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Stockholder Calls On Board To Declassify

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabi Gliksberg, a long time stockholder of Texas Pacific Land Corporation and, before the conversion, Texas Pacific Land Trust, through ATG Capital Management, LLC, has issued an open letter to Texas Pacific's Board of Directors asking that the Board take the necessary steps to amend the company's charter to de-stagger the Board and include the proposed amendment in the proxy materials for shareholder approval at the company's 2021 annual meeting.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Publicis Groupe promotes Magnus Djaba to global chief client officer

Publicis Groupe has promoted Magnus Djaba, its current global president of Saatchi & Saatchi, to the new role of global chief client officer. The London-based Djaba will report directly to Publicis Groupe chariman and CEO Arthur Sadoun in his new role, and will join the Publicis Groupe Management Committee. Publicis said Djaba would be responsible for “coordinating and ensuring seamless access to Publicis Groupe’s best-in-class capabilities in data, creativity, media and technology for all of its global clients.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
biospace.com

Alchemab Therapeutics Appoints Young T. Kwon, PhD as Chief Financial and Operating Officer

BOSTON & CAMBRIDGE, U.K.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alchemab Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of naturally-occurring protective antibodies in neurodegeneration and oncology, today announced the appointment of Young T. Kwon, PhD as Chief Financial and Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005133/en/
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

Zunzi’s Promotes Ryan Harrison to Chief Operating Officer

Zunzi’s, the Savannah-based fast-casual concept known for its South African-inspired sandwiches, bowls and salads, has promoted Ryan Harrison to the position of chief operating officer for Zunzi’s and its beach-bar sister concept, Zunzibar. In his new role, Harrison is charged with developing programs to grow the Zunzi’s and Zunzibar brands,...
FOOD & DRINKS
martechseries.com

Shutterstock Promotes SVP of Product Meghan Schoen to Chief Product Officer

Schoen will lead the strategic vision for Shutterstock’s marketplace and applications to respond to the changing industry needs. Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the promotion of Meghan Schoen to Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Schoen will spearhead the development and execution of Shutterstock’s product vision. She will focus on strengthening the Company’s portfolio of content, services, application, and data business lines, and help the team to bring to market new and innovative products to meet evolving customer needs and demands.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

RentPath Appoints Seasoned B2B Technology Executive, Sean Barry, As Chief Operating Officer

RentPath appoints Sean Barry, an industry veteran with a proven track record in B2B transformation, to drive the evolution of the RentPath platform. RentPath a Redfin company, and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry, announced the appointment of Sean Barry as Chief Operating Officer. Joining RentPath on October 4, 2021, Barry previously served as president of Updater and CEO of Bridgevine.
BUSINESS
perfumerflavorist.com

P2 Science Names Bob Peacock Chief Operating Officer

P2 Science Inc. has announced that Bob Peacock has joined the company as chief operating officer. Peacock has extensive senior leadership experience in operations, commercial and quality functions in specialty chemicals. He comes to P2 from Stepan Company where he was most recently vice president and general manager of the Specialty Products Division and vice president of Quality for the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mammoth Holdings Appoints Chief Operating Officer And Chief People Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings Chairman and CEO David Hoffmann today announced two key appointments to his senior management team who will support the growth strategy for the Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator. Effective immediately, Corey Joslin becomes Chief Operating Officer and Mark Hidle becomes Chief People Officer for Mammoth Holdings. Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry insiders and is the seventh largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States with brands in 11 states.
BUSINESS
floridanewswire.com

Promontory MortgagePath Promotes Dean McCall into its C-Suite as Chief Information Officer

DANBURY, Conn., Nov 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions, announced today it has promoted Dean McCall from managing director of development operations and data to chief information officer (CIO). “Dean’s industry experience in data management and information coupled...
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

ZebPay Appoints Raj Karkara as Chief Operating Officer

ZebPay, India’s oldest and most trusted bitcoin and crypto asset exchange, announced the appointment of Raj Karkara as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Raj joined ZebPay as Chief Business Officer in September 2020 and, more recently, had been promoted to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. With this role change, in addition to Marketing, Raj will now directly oversee Product Management, Trade, OTC, Global Growth and Operations (Customer Service & Excellence).
BUSINESS
Virginia Business

BWXT promotes chief strategy officer to CFO

Robb A. LeMasters will become Lynchburg nuclear components supplier's CFO Nov. 15. Robb A. LeMasters will be promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer of Lynchburg-based nuclear components and fuel supplier BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Nov. 15. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone internal to BWXT...
LYNCHBURG, VA
martechseries.com

Jeremy Smith Joins Glia as Chief Operating Officer

Industry veteran joins fintech, helping expand access to Digital Customer Service for financial services companies across the globe. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced that veteran Qualtrics executive and McKinsey alum Jeremy Smith has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he oversees the sales, marketing and client relationship departments within Glia, during a time of explosive and strategic growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TTEC Announces Regina Paolillo as Global Chief Operating Officer and Dustin Semach as Chief Financial Officer

TTEC Holdings, Inc, one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced Regina Paolillo as its Global Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role and named Dustin Semach as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Both roles are effective immediately. Marketing...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy