EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, will present at two upcoming virtual conferences:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare ConferenceForum: Corporate PresentationDate: Thursday, November 18, 2021Time: 3:00 a.m. ET
  • 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare ConferenceForum: Corporate PresentationDate: Monday, November 22 nd, 2021Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each corporate presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The Jefferies presentation replay will be available for 30 days after the event, and the Piper Sandler presentation will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert ® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU ®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Christina TartagliaStern IRDirect: 212-698-8700 christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Amy PhillipsGreen Room CommunicationsDirect: 412-327-9499 aphillips@greenroompr.com

