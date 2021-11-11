CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High 5 Plumbing Expands Leadership Team With Four Key Hires

By PR Newswire
DENVER, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, is showing their dedication to excellent customer service by expanding their leadership team to meet the increasing demand in services.

Zack Long, Zach Torres, Jeff Long and Glen MacDougall are all set to play a major role in the direction and expansion of High 5 Plumbing as the company positions itself to sustain growth into 2022.

"Our growth is directly correlated to the effort and work our team puts into providing our customers with superior customer service and memorable experiences," said Levi Torres, owner of High 5 Plumbing. "To effectively support that growth, we've made strategic additions to our team to ensure we stay on par with the increased demands.

" Zack (Long), Zach (Torres), Jeff and Glen have shown they have the capabilities to make a positive impact on both our staff and customers. I look forward to watching them help develop and strengthen our team."

Zack Long and Zach Torres have joined the High 5 Plumbing team as service managers. Long will be helping lead the Denver location while Torres mans the front in Littleton. Both individuals will be responsible for running efficient day-to-day operations of the service team while generating profits for the company at the respective locations. Their job is to ensure that all services provided by the team are completed to High 5 Plumbing standards.

Zack Long has been in the plumbing industry since 2012 when he started in the field as a plumbing apprentice. Torres began his journey as an apprentice in a family-owned business in February 2007.

Jeff Long is taking over as the lead technician at the Littleton location. A 28-year veteran in the plumbing industry, he will be responsible for ensuring all service technicians get the proper day-to-day training they need to succeed. All new service technicians will spend time with Long before being issued a service vehicle.

MacDougall will take over as the customer service manager for the company. In his role, he will spearhead the fast-paced office environment with leadership, organization and customer service. He will remain in constant contact with the High 5 Plumbing team, customers, technicians and vendors.

"With the addition of these new hires, we believe that we have assembled a team that is guaranteed to build success," Torres said. "As we move into next year, we have no plans of slowing down. We will continue providing excellent service to our customers as our trajectory continues to climb and our brand reaches new heights.

For more information about High 5 Plumbing, please visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/ or call (720) 388-8247.

About High 5 PlumbingFounded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

Community Policy